Kayla Barr vaulted several feet into the air as soon as her masterpiece zoomed past Farragut goalkeeper Carolin Ekern.
Until that moment, Maryville sophomore forward had been exhausted — and for good reason: Farragut’s centerback shadowed her throughout Thursday’s Region 2-AAA championship match. Thanks to some nifty footwork, Barr finally gained separation outside the penalty box in the fifth minute of extra time.
She capitalized on the opportunity. While to her right, Barr arched the ball toward the top left-corner of the net to break the scoreless tie. When Barr landed on her feet, nine teammates rushed over to embrace her. Barr’s goal propelled Maryville to a 1-0 victory over Farragut at John Sevier Elementary School. The Lady Rebels (15-3-2) will host Science Hill in the Class AAA sectionals on Saturday.
“I knew girls were coming on, so I knew I had to get a shot off quickly so I just looked up and hit it,” Barr told The Daily Times. ““I was so happy. … It was crazy. Everyone was yelling. It was just really good.”
The celebration resumed after the final whistle. In the team huddle, Ashlynn Taylor was the first to hoist the Region 2-AAA championship plaque over her head, signifying the Lady Rebels’ third consecutive region title.
“We are super proud of our seniors continuing to win championships, which speaks volumes about their character,” Maryville coach Steve Feather said. “This was one of the tightest games I’ve ever been part of in a long time … Credit Kayla Barr for one of the best shots I’ve ever seen in a long time, if ever, at the high-school level. That was just a rocket.
“Hats off to Farragut — I thought they gave us all we could handle tonight.”
The Lady Rebels had previously defeated Farragut twice, outscoring the Lady Admirals, 6-1, over those two matches.
The Lady Admirals didn’t give Maryville many offensive opportunities during the third meeting. The Lady Rebels had 10 shots during 100 minutes of match time and attempted just four shots on goal. Their best opportunity to score in regulation came in the 36th minute, when Ekern tripped and fell while trying to intercept a Maryville cross. A Farragut defender was able to clear the ball out of the box to extinguish the threat.
Other than that scare, the Lady Admirals’ physical style of play kept Maryville from locating the back of the net.
“It’s great (celebrating) afterwards, but during the game I was just a nervous wreck,” Feather said. “It’s really hard to beat a team three times. … I thought (Farragut) had a good plan defensively. I thought their keeper (Ekern) was outstanding. They were organized with their approach and what they were trying to do.”
Farragut’s defensive performance was so strong that Feather was convinced the match was going to be decided by penalty kicks. Barr had other ideas. After the match, she joked with her teammates that she was mad when she booted the ball in extra time. It didn’t take long for that anger to dissolve into joy.
“I’m so proud of everyone,” Barr said. “We all worked really hard. It got a little chaotic at the end, but we got ourselves together and took care of the win.”
