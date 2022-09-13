Steve Feather could tell early on his Maryville girls soccer team’s focus before was off before facing Lenoir City in a crucial District 4-3A match and it showed.
The Lady Rebels missed on several opportunities to take a sizable lead in the first half but went into the intermission scoreless before the Panthers scored two second-half goals. A penalty kick and a goal with one minute, 32 seconds left in regulation, both by Maryville standout Kayla Barr helped the Lady Rebels escape with a 2-2 tie at John Sevier Elementary School on Tuesday.
“We’re obviously super disappointed,” Feather told The Daily Times. “We needed to win this game 2-0 to get ahead of other teams in our district which is always so tight. I didn’t think the girls were up for the fight tonight. I was disappointed in their effort, but a lot of that is on me for putting the girls in back-to-back games. I should have known better. The girls needed more time to rest.
“A lot of it is on me for thinking we could do the same old things and beat a Lenoir City team that is backboned by a bunch of seniors.”
Maryville (3-3-3, 1-0-1 District 4-3A) recorded 12 shots in the first half and held Lenoir City to zero with many of the shots either being hauled in by Panthers’ keeper Annabeth Clagg or just missed off of the crossbar.
The Lady Rebels’ inability to score despite a plethora of opportunities and controlling the field for the first 40 minutes came as a surprise to Feather at the break.
“We should have been up 6-0,” Feather said. “We didn’t have good, quality shots on goal. We weren’t hitting point-blank shots. We kept kept kicking at their keeper, firing it over the goal, firing it into the post. It was little bit of a shock that we didn’t put it away (in the first half), but hats off to (Clagg), who figured out how to scoop up pretty much everything.”
Less than seven minutes into the second half, Layla Brogdon broke the stalemate, splitting two Maryville defenders and scoring to put Lenoir City (8-2-2, 1-2-1) up 1-0.
Barr answered with 21 minutes, 14 seconds on a penalty kick to draw even, but Gabby Rodriguez answered back five minutes later to put the Panthers back in the lead.
“We’ve gotten countered all year,” Feather said. “We have got to get better, individually and as a group. Collectively, we have got to figure out a way to stop (opposing teams’) counter. We talked about protecting the space behind, we talked about locating each other, we talked about manning the holes so they’re not able to exploit space so easily when we’ve got numbers forward. Right now, it’s not transferring over.”
Barr prevented the Lady Rebels’ first district loss late with the tying score and the defense managed to force a Lenoir City shot in the final seconds to sail high.
Despite not losing, Feather saw too many repeated mistakes that have plagued Maryville at times already this season. He hopes the match serves as a turning point.
“The girls should be disappointed with their effort tonight,” Feather said. “When we have an effort that looks like that, you’ve got to point the finger at the head coach. Each one of us, including myself, needs to look in the mirror and figure out how to be a little bit better because right now we’re not a very good team. That doesn’t mean that we can’t be a good team a couple of weeks from now.
“Hopefully this is a moment in our season where we regroup and we focus on how to get better.”
