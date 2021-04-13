Kaylee Grace Lovingood silenced Kingston's bats in the circle. Italia Kyle supplied Alcoa's pitcher with plenty of run support.
Lovingood struck out 11 batters and only allowed four base runners in a complete game shutout. Kyle blasted two home runs and drove in four runs to help the Lady Tornadoes roll to a 6-0 victory over Kingston.
Kyle muscled a home run in the third to give Alcoa an early lead and belted a two-run homer in the fifth to stretch the Lady Tornadoes' lead to 4-0. She doubled in the seventh to provide Alcoa with some extra insurance runs.
The Lady Tornadoes improved to 14-5 and 5-0 in District 4-AA play.
