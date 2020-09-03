Senior forward Kaylin Jobes scored four goals to propel William Blount to a 7-0 victory over Sequoyah on Thursday.
Fellow senior forward Blakely Hopkins added a brace and also tallied an assist on a junior midfielder McKenna Myers goal.
Junior goalkeeper Emma Kilgore logged two saves.
William Blount (2-3) will attempt to get to .500 when is faces Morristown East on Tuesday.
