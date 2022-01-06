KNOXVILLE — Just about five years before Kellie Harper was born, Gary Blair was starting his coaching career at South Oak Cliff High School in Texas. Roughly 49 years later, the younger coach finally walked off the court a winner over her senior counterpart in what could be their last game from opposing benches.
When No. 7 Tennessee defeated No. 25 Texas A&M, 73-45, on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena, it marked Harper’s first win in four tries over both Blair, who is set to retire after the season, and the Aggies.
She said after the game that it was fun to celebrate Blair and still win on the same night.
“Gary has been someone that I’ve always looked up to and someone that I’ve always enjoyed being around,” Harper said. “I think there are a lot of opposing coaches that it’s easy for fans to dislike. That’s kind of the nature of sports. He’s the guy that you just can’t help but like.”
Blair has coached Texas A&M since 2003, notching a 440-174 record with the program. He’s been a college head coach since 1985, winning 846 games and totaling one national title, two Final Four appearances and 27 NCAA Tournament berths.
Tennessee didn’t just win, it dominated, outscoring Texas A&M, 22-7, in the second quarter to take a 42-28 halftime lead.
The Lady Vols cruised from there, securing their 14th win of the season and keeping their hot streak going. Junior guard Jordan Horston led the team with 18 points, while classmate Tamari Key tallied a whopping 11 blocks from her spot in the post.
Harper is only in her third year at Tennessee, and the Lady Vols are already three victories away from their total number of wins last season (17). There’s still plenty of basketball to be played, but Tennessee is in prime position going into the meat of its SEC schedule, thanks in large part to the chemistry among players and coaches.
“We’re just getting a feel for how we want to play,” Horston said. “We’re going to be consistent with that. I feel like each day we go in and we want to get better and we want to play for each other, and that’s been helping us a lot.”
However the season ultimately transpires, though, Harper knows how special it was Thursday when she was able to lead one of women’s college basketball’s premier programs against Blair, one of its premier coaches.
When Tennessee honored Blair prior to tip-off and Harper presented him with a gift, it was a meeting between one coach who has carved a sizable legacy and another who hopes to do the same at her historic alma mater.
“(Tennessee is) a big part of women’s basketball,” Harper said. “We’re a big piece of women’s basketball. I said this when I got here, I think women’s basketball in general is better when we’re in it. I think that’s where we’re headed.”
For Blair, though he finally lost to his younger counterpart in what may have been his final time coaching in Knoxville, he made sure he soaked it all in. He even took his family to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
“What we’ve got to do is look in the mirror, as coaches, as players, as tradition,” Blair said. “(Tennessee) is the mecca of women’s basketball.”
