A lack of focus hurt the Heritage softball team at times, but with its lead on the line, Kendal Correll was locked in.
A throwing error by senior pitcher Jordan Geary with one away in the top of the seventh inning allowed two runners to score, pulling Seymour within one run. Hayden Gilliland, representing the tying run, rounded second base, but Correll gunned her down at third.
Geary bounced back the following at-bat, getting McKenzie Taylor to ground out to shortstop for the final out of a 5-4 victory Monday at Heritage High School.
“That’s a good play on her part,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “We work a lot on playing through the ball until the next play and then making that play. Good on her.”
Correll’s throw secured a win despite a lackluster performance in which the Lady Mountaineers (9-1) failed to hit at the level they have early in the season and struggled to take advantage of the opportunities they did have.
Sophomore Izzie Hayes drew a bases-loaded walk in the first but it was all Heritage could muster in the frame. The Lady Mountaineers loaded the bases once again in the third having already pushed two runs across but failed to added to its advantage.
In total, Heritage left 10 runners on base.
“It’s an inability to adjust to different speeds and an outside pitch when we want to pull the ball,” Sherman said. “Well OK, you’ve tried to pull the ball and you’ve hit it off the cap twice, so it’s time to do something different.”
The ability to prevent those big innings was a positive for Seymour (1-5), who has struggled in that department in the opening stages of the campaign.
Gilliland, a former shortstop who converted to pitcher to give the Lady Eagles a fighting chance this season, kept Seymour in contention by tip-toeing out of those two bases-loaded jams and then limiting Heritage to two runs over the final three innings.
“When I called time in the third after they scored a few runs, I came out to the circle and I said, ‘Don’t let this be the inning. Let’s stop the bleeding,’” Seymour coach Lauren Irwin said. “I think they did a good job of limiting them to scoring runs off hits and not freebies.”
Seymour left the diamond encouraged by the improvement it saw from its defense behind Gilliland and its overall fight ahead of its District 3-3A meeting with Carter at 5:30 p.m. today. Heritage, on the other hand, seeks improvement heading into its District 4-4A battle with county rival William Blount at 5:30 p.m. today.
“Part of it is a lack of focus,” Sherman said. “They’re kids, and I get that. We want them to have fun, but there is a time where you have to focus, and I’ve been preaching a lot on having a routine so that you can keep your focus.
“Some kids get it, some are getting there and some I don’t know if they are going to get there or not, but it’s a process.”
