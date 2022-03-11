TAMPA, Fla. — Kennedy Chandler rolled around midcourt clutching his right ankle before his teammates helped him up and he hobbled to the Tennessee bench.
Those few seconds not only cast doubt on Tennessee’s chances against Mississippi State in the SEC tournament quarterfinals but also its prospects of a deep NCAA tournament run.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes knew it, too, and even though the freshman point guard returned to the court one minute, 14 seconds later, Barnes remained vigilant.
“All I said to him was, ‘If I see you limping, you’re coming out of the game,’” Barnes said. “I said to him, ‘How do you feel,’ and he said, ‘I’m fine.’ We have to trust him on that.”
Chandler was forced to exit the game twice after two subsequent ankle rolls, but it appears No. 2 seed Tennessee averted disaster as Chandler was able to play the final eight minutes, 33 seconds of its 72-59 victory over tenth-seeded Mississippi State on Friday inside Amalie Arena.
Chandler first got injured with 16:29 remaining in the first half. He aggravated the ailment when junior guard Santiago Vescovi fell on the outside of his ankle after getting screened by Mississippi State’s Derek Fountain with 8:28 left in the period but checked back in 50 seconds later.
Chandler played the final 7:38 of the first half without a setback but rolled it a third time 31 seconds into the second half landing in a crowded space under the basket.
“As a coach, you’re always concerned when you see a player go down or you see him coming out limping because guys want to play,” Barnes said. “You’re always concerned about it because this time of year all you can do is try to rest them. We have the best medical staff, we have the best trainer in the business and the best performance coach. They’ll work all night with those guys and make they do anything and everything they can do.”
Chandler worked with sports performance coach Garrett Medenwald in the tunnel for most of the second half before retuning to the bench with 10 minutes left to play. He checked back in shortly after and suffered no noticeable setback down the stretch.
The Memphis native finished with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting to go along with six assists and one rebound in 27 minutes. He winced a few times while on the court but never seemed severely limited by the injury.
Fellow freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler was also limited in practice with minor ailments in the days before the SEC Tournament, but he also showed no signs of injury while stepping up in Chandler’s three absences.
Zeigler also tallied 11 points and added eight assists. Together, the backcourt duo combined for a single turnover, helping Tennessee advance to its fourth straight semifinal appearance.
“I knew that it was the next man up,” Zeigler said. “I’m just always prepared, as well as my other teammates, so I just always knew to be ready.”
