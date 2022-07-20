ATLANTA — As much as Will Levis tries to avoid it, he can’t help but hear the hype.
The Kentucky senior quarterback forwent the 2022 NFL Draft to return to the Wildcats, and his return as many analysts touting his potential this season and beyond. Some draft boards have him as a first-round pick and former Heisman Trophy winner and current SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow rated him as the second best returning quarterback in the SEC.
Levis tries his best to block it all out, but he’s still reminded.
“It’s tough because I obviously don’t want to see those things,” Levis said at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. “It’s just a distraction, but when I do see them (it’s because) my family and friends send me stuff. I acknowledge that it’s cool, but I really just try my best to not worry about it and forget about it.
“I know that what really matters is the team and that I’m going to do my best to make sure that our chemistry continues to go on a good note.”
Kentucky is coming off of its second 10-win season in four years and finished second in the SEC East behind Georgia in 2021. The Wildcats even played the Bulldogs in a game that sent the winner to the SEC Championship. Levis was a big part of that success, earning the start after transferring to the program from Penn State. He completed 66% of his passes while tossing for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns under then-offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who was hired away by the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams after last season.
Now, Levis will try to match that consistency under an offensive coordinator in Rich Scangarello, who Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was able to lure away from the San Francisco 49ers where he served as the quarterbacks coach.
Stoops is confident that a season playing in Scangarello’s system can help Levis reach the draft potential others see in him.
“With (Liam Coen), with Will Levis, the success we had with him, we were able to attract a guy like Rich Scangarello from the 49ers,” Stoops said. “Could not be more thrilled to add Rich to our staff. Two fronts: it keeps the continuity, even though it’s a different coordinator, understands the terminology, the scheme, can keep a lot of the things we did well a year ago.
“... The second front is that he is a guy that is a true quarterback guy, that has been an offensive play caller in the NFL, quarterback coach in the NFL, highly regarded quarterback coach to help a young man like Will take it to the next level.”
If Levis can help lead Kentucky to another double digit win campaign and compete for the SEC East, all of the draft talk will take care of itself. Until then, he’s focused on the Wildcats season and continuing the standard Stoops has created since being hired in 2013.
Kentucky has won seven games five times and with two wins this season, Stoops will beat out Paul “Bear” Bryant as the winningest coach in program history.
The Wildcats open against Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington followed by their SEC opener at Florida. Kentucky is also slated for road games at Ole Miss and Tennessee as well as a late November home matchup with defending national champion Georgia.
“I know there’s a lot of expectations on an individual level as well as a team level,” Levis said. “I don’t really focus on the individual stuff. I know that as long as I take care of what we need to take care of as a team all of the individual stuff is going to fall into place. As a team, I think that just gives us more motivation and with the progress of the team compared to where it was in years past, Kentucky fans are having another good year and we’re trying to make that happen.”
