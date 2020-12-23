KNOXVILLE — Keon Johnson checked out for fellow freshman guard Jaden Springer with two minutes, eight seconds remaining in the first half and was quickly met by Tennessee coach Rick Barnes as he sat in his assigned seat on the bench.
Barnes spent a couple minutes barking at Johnson before finally returning to the sideline to coach the final seconds of the period.
Springer and Johnson lived up to the lofty expectations that being the third- and fourth-highest rated prospects in program history come with through the first five games of the season, but they both fell short of the bar they have set in an 80-60 victory over USC Upstate on Wednesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“The younger guys struggled tonight, and I think they struggled from a preparation standpoint,” Barnes said. “I don’t think they’ve had to go through at any point in time in their young careers where they’ve had this many days of a grind both mentally and physically, and they just didn’t have the steam they normally have.”
Johnson posted his second-lowest playing time of the season, playing 18 minutes after logging 20 or more in three of the past four games. He finished with four points on 1-of-3 shooting to go along with three rebounds.
Springer tallied nine points on 3-of-8 shooting with four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes, but he also had a few defensive lapses in which he did not pressure a 3-point shooter that the Vols keyed in on in their scouting report.
“That’s part of the growing process, but you have to realize they’re playing at higher level than they’ve ever played,” Barnes said. “They’re learning a lot, they are. …
That’s what’s fun coaching these guys because you’re trying to help them become everything they want to become, and yet, they’re doing it in the heat of the moment.
“The great thing is the upside for those guys is there, but it’s our job as a coaching staff to keep putting demands on them and asking them to do more than they’ve ever done before and show them things in games that they’ve never thought about.”
Tennessee sophomore forward Olivier Nkamhoua understands the lessons Johnson and Springer are trying to learn, having went through the same education a year ago. In high school, the type of player that lands at a program like Tennessee can coast off their ability alone, but that is a recipe for failure at the collegiate level.
“It doesn’t matter what team it is, everybody has players that can play, and you can’t come into a game thinking that because they’re not in our conference or they’re not in a Power 5 conference they’re not going to be (good),” Nkamhoua said. “I don’t think it was them looking at it as if the other team was worse, I just don’t think they’re used to preparing for games at the high level that you have to when you’re in college.
“In high school, you can show up to the game 30 minutes before, dunk the ball a couple of time in layup lines and you’ll be ready to play. … (A game day in high school) takes two hours of your day and that’s it. In college, it’s your whole day, it’s your whole day before and it might be your whole week.
“It’s very different, and that’s why it’s great that we’re able to have these (non-conference) games because if we would have started with SEC play, it could have been more of a shock for them.”
Johnson and Springer have given more than enough evidence to believe that their performance against USC Upstate was nothing more than an anomaly.
Springer is averaging 11.5 points per game — third-best on the team — while shooting 55.8% from the floor and 66.7% from behind the 3-point line.
Johnson is scoring 7.7 points per game and has established himself as UT’s best perimeter defenders, posting a defensive rating (estimated points allowed per 100 possessions) of 67.5 — the lowest on the team for any player with more than 40 minutes played — while tying for the team lead in steals (9) with sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James.
The duo will attempt to get back on track at Missouri on Dec. 30 when Tennessee begins SEC play.
“As a freshman, you’re always going to have ups and downs, that’s just how it works,” redshirt junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. said. “Some games you’ll be doing well and some games everything is new.
“They’re talented and they’re good kids who work hard. Like I told them after the game, just keep your head up, keep doing what you’re doing and good things will come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.