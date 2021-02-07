Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer offered a glimpse of their potential against Mississippi State on Jan. 26 inside Thompson-Boling Arena, scoring eight of Tennessee’s final 10 points to lead the Vols’ to a victory that snapped a two-game losing streak.
The freshmen guards put it on full display to mount a comeback in which No. 11 Tennessee flipped a 10-point second-half deficit to an 82-71 victory over Kentucky on Saturday inside Rupp Arena.
Johnson tallied a game-high 27 points while making nine of his 16 field-goal attempts. Springer scored 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. The duo scored 31 of their combined 50 points in the second half, including 24 of the Vols’ 34 points over the final 11 minutes, 51 seconds.
“What we did in the second half was what we were trying to do in the first half; going downhill for 94 feet,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I thought those guys got in a rhythm where they could be in attack mode. The last couple days in practice, all we talked about was run, run, run, get out in transition, try to get easy baskets, and try to get teams on the backs of their heels.
Tennessee (13-4, 6-4 SEC) logged zero fastbreak points against then-No. 15 Kansas and Ole Miss, prompting more urgency from the Vols’ backcourt, but there has also been a focus on feeding redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson the ball in the post.
Those two offensive objectives tied up Johnson and Springer, who found themselves at odds with playing to their strengths and getting to basket and running the offense through Fulkerson.
“I feel like we got too caught up in running the plays,” Springer said. “We forgot to just run out and get easy buckets. That’s the biggest thing they’ve been talking to us about over the last few days.”
Johnson and Springer were freed to take over with Fulkerson in foul trouble, picking up his fourth personal foul with 13:33 remaining. Less than two minutes later, Johnson hit a pair of free throws to kickstart a string of six consecutive points from the former 5-star prospects.
Senior forward Yves Pons scored on back-to-back possessions before Johnson and Springer rattled off 18 consecutive Tennessee points — 14 of which came in the paint with the other four coming from the free-throw line — to give the Vols a 74-64 lead with 3:58 left to play.
“We’ve been trying to start playing faster but under control,” Johnson said. “I feel like we were converting on their turnovers, and whenever we got the ball off rebounds we tried to push the ball up the court as fast as possible and we were converting there as well.”
Tennessee’s offensive deficiencies have been well-documented, but Johnson and Springer proved they may be the answer to those problems. The question is whether the Vols are willing to hand the reigns over to the duo and cut them loose.
“Keon and Jaden played longer and harder tonight than they have since they’ve been at Tennessee,” Barnes said. “ … The real big step will be if we can count on them to bring that energy to the floor every night from here on out.”
