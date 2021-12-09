GREENBACK — Outside shots were not falling for either team on Lori Blankenship Court on Thursday, but Keri Alexander dominated inside to push the Lady Cherokees past county rival Loudon for a 58-45 Greenback win.
Alexander accounted for over half the Greenback offense with 31 points. The junior forward picked up a double-double by grabbing 13 rebounds and added 4 steals from the mistake-prone Lady Redskins.
Greenback (3-3) struggled early on and Loudon (0-6) stretched a 13-11 first-quarter lead to 19-13 before Alexander started producing in the paint.
Kiki Bishop scored the first of her 11 points on a drive inside following a nice tear-drop shot falling in for Macee Tuck. A steal-and-score from Mikah Morris aided Alexander’s paint job and Greenback went into halftime up, 29-23.
The Lady Cherokees seemed hesitant to drive inside on many possessions. Coach Angie Lucier attributed that both to having several players just back in action after injuries and also to having several charges called against them in Greenback’s previous game.
Bishop finally got her outside shot working in the third quarter with two treys. Alexander scored all other Greenback points of the quarter with three field goals and three free throws as the lead stretched to 44-33.
“Things weren’t falling for us in the first half, but we regrouped and came out with the mindset that we’re going to get what we want, and we are not going to force it,” Alexander said. “We were going to be patient and get the shots that we normally get, and get high percentage shots.”
Alexander’s shot at the free-throw line faltered in the second quarter, denying Greenback points on a one-and-one foul chance and missing out on an old-fashioned 3-point play on another bucket. In the second half, the junior went eight of nine, finishing 11 of 14 from the stripe.
Madison Graves added nine points. The senior guard and post Shay McDonnell’s surprise long shot were the only other Lady Cherokee 3-pointers.
Anna Farmer, banging inside with Alexander and McDonnell, led the Lady Redskins with 14 points. Emma Jenkins hit two from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points for Loudon.
Greenback begins District 4-A play by hosting Rockwood at 6 p.m. tonight (Friday) and will also feature a celebration of the school’s 100th anniversary.
Loudon 70, Greenback Cherokees 48: Two second-quarter technical fouls helped derail what had been a promising opening for Greenback as the Cherokees started strong but finished once again in the loser’s column.
Greenback (1-6) took an early lead behind 3-pointers from Chase Sellers and game-high scorer Garrett Giles (15 points). Loudon, which featured a more balanced scoring attack throughout the contest, pulled out behind three different scorers to close out the first quarter with a 15-13 lead.
Two technical fouls helped Loudon (3-3) jump out to a 31-21 halftime lead, and the Cherokees never regained the momentum.
‘We stopped executing, and we let the officials get in our head ,” Greenback coach Shane Belcher said. “In the first quarter, when we executed our game plan, we were where we wanted to be at. But we just stopped executing, then had some (mental lapses).”
The teams traded buckets in the opening minutes of the second period then the Redskins reeled off six straight, including two points awarded after a Greenback player got salty after fighting for a rebound and being tied up by a Redskin.
The Cherokees briefly pulled back into contention behind nice drives inside from Bryson Reynolds, Conner Morton (9 points) and Giles, but then a second technical foul became part of a 7-2 Loudon run in the closing minutes.
Greenback often played as if there was a shot clock in effect, rushing into shots without ball movement or extra passes. Loudon exhibited slightly more patience and added to that superior offensive rebounding for second-shot opportunities, expanding the 10-point lead to a 54-35 advantage entering the final period of play.
“We talked before the game about being patient and executing our offense,” Belcher said. “We got away from that plan. We got selfish, maybe we got a little cocky when we got ahead early and thought we could just take over the game individually. I hope they understand, that’s just not how it works.
Giles, a freshman, was the only Cherokee in double digits, while Loudon got 14 points from Jayden Capshaw, 13 from Semy Turner and 12 points from Tennessee 3-A Mr. Football finalist Keaton Harig.
“We proved that we can compete with a good team, for a quarter,” Belcher said. “We self-imploded, and we’ve got to learn from that. We did some really good things.”
