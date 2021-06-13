For Kevin Gryder, there was even more of an incentive to win the Blount County Amateur Tournament that went beyond his competitive spirit.
Winning the Open division championship at Egwani Farms in Rockford on Sunday after holding the lead for four-straight days was sweet enough, but doing so for his late father, Bobby — the man who taught him his love of the game — was even sweeter.
“It’s more than exciting,” Gryder told The Daily Times. “My dad used to play in (this tournament) and he passed away ten years ago this year. We played together, he always watched me in tournaments. I had to feel like he was out there with me. It’s special.”
Gryder didn’t think it was his best round of golf, but with the lead he built over the first three rounds, it hardly mattered.
He shot a five-over 77 on Sunday for a final score of 288, six strokes ahead of second-place finisher Mark Lewis (294). Scott Cupp (298) placed third and Brad White (300) rounded out the top four.
“I didn’t hit the ball good today,” Gryder said. “It was very important (to have a lead) because it could have gone south today ... but it’s good. I’m excited. I’ll be back next year.”
Like Gryder, it was a day of firsts for Gary Wear in the Senior division.
Wear, who also led wire-to-wire, shot his second 74 of the tournament, finishing first with a score of 298 to claim his first title.
Unlike Gryder, Wear felt like he saved his best game for the last round.
“It feels good to win,” Wear said. “I was happy. I played smart today and hit long with my irons off the tee so I didn’t have to worry about my driver. I just continued to get after it. It was a lot better. I played golf today. I hit a lot of good shots, had good looks for birdie on almost every hole. I’ll take that any day.”
As for the winners of the Championship and Super Senior divisions, Sunday was routine.
Jim Gillispie has lost count of the amount of the first place finishes he has had in the tournament in the 40-plus years he has played in it, but he added another one to the count in the Super Senior division.
He shot 75 for a final score of 296, 11 strokes ahead of Tony Hughes who placed second.
“Overall for me, I played well,” Gillispie said. “I played a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I just made a lot of pars. Today I got pretty fortunate that the competitors, they had a couple of bad holes. That kind of helped me along, but I played well.”
According to Gillispie, the feeling that comes with winning the tournament that he has come out on top of more often than not never gets old.
“It’s ‘nervy,” Gillispie quipped. “That never changes for me. I play with fear. These good players don’t, but I do.”
Michael Bradshaw Jr. has grown accustomed to winning the Championship division, as well, claiming his third-straight Blount County title with his 277 score.
Bradshaw grabbed the lead in the second round and never looked back, edging out Matt Copeland (278) by a single stroke in a closely-contested finish.
“Being one of the older guys playing in the championship now, it’s a little bit different,” Bradshaw said. “When I first started playing, I was one of the younger guys. Now, I’m one of the older ones. These young kids are so good, so it was good to come out on top at least one more year.”
While the tournament pulled in less numbers than past years, Robbie Lotz — who headed up the event for the first time — believes the foundation has been laid for the popularity of the tournament to return.
“This was very good, we had a good turnout this year,” Lotz said. “My first year running it and the golf courses opened it up for us once again. We’re just looking to build this thing up in the future and get it back to where it was when I was kid.
“When I was younger it was a full field with a waiting list, so we want to get it back to that. I believe golf is back on the rise and hopefully we can just continue to build this thing.”
