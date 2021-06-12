Kevin Gryder has come close to winning the Blount County Amateur Golf Tournament before.
Gryder is participating in the event for the 15th time, but he’s close to winning his first title in the Open division, which he is competing in for the first time.
After shooting 70 in the third round at Wild Laurel Golf Course in Townsend on Saturday, he leads the first flight of the division with a total score of 211 on the eve of the fourth and final round today.
“I came in second in the Championship (division) about 15 years ago,” Gryder told The Daily Times. “I’ve never played in the Open and I don’t play as much as I did anymore, I’m almost 50 years old. I decided to play in the Open ... I’m pleased with it. I’ve played three rounds of solid golf so far.”
Gryder has maintained his lead in the division since the tournament opened on Thursday at Green Meadow Country Club in Alcoa, shooting a division-best 69 in the opening round before shooting a 72 on Friday at Lambert Acres in Maryville.
“I was really pleased with Green Meadow,” Gryder said. “I shot 3-under out there and I’ve kept it even par at Lambert’s and here. Yesterday was easier than today. Up here (at Wild Laurel) you’ve just got to make pars. That’s the thing, you’ve got to make pars and I did. I made birdie and got it back to even-par.”
Gryder isn’t the only player to hold a lead since the first round.
Jim Gillespie improved his score to 221 after shooting 73 in the Super Senior division and Gary Wear shot 74 to move to 224 to stay atop the Senior division on Saturday.
Michael Bradshaw remained in first place in the Championship division for the second-straight day at 207, three strokes ahead of Matt Copeland (210) who he eclipsed at Lambert Acres on Friday.
“I’ve chipped it and cut it well from inside of five feet,” Wear said. “My putting has been bad, but I’ve saved myself a lot of times by making the second one where if I miss a green and hit kind of a mediocre chip, I’ve been making lots of four and five-footers and that’s kind of what has helped me.”
Like Gryder, Wear has knocked on the door of winning the tournament, but has come up just short in his pursuit. With an eight-stroke lead over Peter Bollant (232) who sits in second place, he has a chance to claim his first division title on Sunday.
“I used to play in the championship division when I was younger,” Wear said. “I had a couple of top-three finishes, but I’ve never won the championship
“I need to drive it better. If I drive it better, I’ll be fine, but the driver’s been loose for all three rounds and I’ve just managed to piece together and not shoot 80 every day because of my short game.”
For Gryder, his approach the past three days will remain the same on Sunday as he will try to stave off Mark Lewis (217), Scott Cupp (224) and Brad White (224).
“Really, to be honest with you I just got to try to hit to the middle of the green,” Gryder said. “I need to get aggressive when I can, but for the most part I’ve got to try to hit to the middle of the green and two-putt to make par...My game plan tomorrow is going to be the same and let them come after me.”
