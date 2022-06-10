Resting inside the shaded porch at Lambert Acres Golf Club on Friday, following his participation in the Blount County Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament’s second day, Kevin Gryder admitted things have changed.
“I can’t play with those kids anymore,” Gryder told The Daily Times. “I can’t. Used to I could, but not anymore, I can’t play with them. So I went to (the) Open (division) last year and I think that’s where I need to be. Until I get to the Seniors, two more years.”
Considering his success in the first half of the tournament, Gryder’s humility is even more notable. The 48-year-old is in first place in the Open division after making par with a 72 on Friday at Lambert Acres.
After becoming a first-time winner by taking the Open group’s top spot last year, he’s already on pace for another successful run. He’s totaled a two-day score of 146, two shots ahead of Brad White’s 148.
“It feels really good,” Gryder, who has played in the tournament for approximately 15 years, said. “I haven’t been playing well and I’ve done a lot of practicing these last two weeks to get ready for this.”
“(Gryder) is just a great golfer, really,” tournament director Robbie Lotz added. “He’s been around a long time, competed in the Championship division for a long time. Finally, he’s getting a little up in age. So he’s moved over to the Open division and is just showing how good of a player he really is these last two years.”
Not everything has been smooth sailing for Gryder, though. With Andy Shadden shooting Friday’s low score of 70 to move into third place in the Open standings at 149, providing even more competition, Gryder wants to improve his performance in earlier situations.
“I didn’t play well on the front yesterday, but I played well on the back,” Gryder said. “I played okay on the front here (at Lambert Acres) and played well on the back again. If I could start playing well on the front and then put front-back together, that would be great.”
“You just have to get used to the greens,” he added. “Every green is different. Each course’s greens are different. The speed yesterday (at Green Meadow) and today were about the same, but yesterday was a little firmer than today.”
A year removed from claiming his first title, Gryder still remembers the feeling, and he hopes to feel it again on Sunday.
“It was awesome,” Gryder said. “It was good, really good. I’d like to do that again this year.”
Bradshaw shot a 1-over 73 at Lambert Acres for a two-day total of 139, seven shots ahead of second-place Brandon Nichols, who tallied a 75 for a 146 total.
“Right now, it’s Michael’s to lose,” Lotz said.
Reigning champion Gary Wear and Peter Bollant are deadlocked at 151 in the Senior division, with Bollant (73) out-shooting Wear (80) by seven strokes Friday. It marked a strong jump for Bollant, who was in fourth place in the division, seven shots behind Wear, after Thursday’s opening round.
“What a great round by Peter Bollant,” Lotz said. “Highlight of the day was his eagle on No. 2, par five. Puts him in a tie with Gary. With Scott Cupp two shots behind them two, and Phillip Swanson just three shots back, that’s four really good golfers competing for that Senior title.”
Bobby Perkinson leads the Super Senior division with a 152 total, three strokes ahead of Tony Hughes.
Play moves to Wild Laurel Golf Course in Townsend today, with golfers set to tee off in new flights based on their divisions and standings within them. Just as he was Thursday, Lotz was pleased with the tournament’s outcome Friday.
“Great atmosphere,” Lotz said. “Lambert Acres was playing tough. You have the beautiful, majestic mountain views in the background. Just a great atmosphere for golf here in Blount County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.