ONEIDA — Two key lapses and the lack of a solid kicking game prevented Greenback from giving Ethan Edmiston his first win leading the Cherokees, despite a spirited effort that went down to the final seconds.
Rival Oneida snuffed two long Greenback drives, the last moving to the Indians’ 13 yard-line with under two minutes remaining to play, to hand the Cherokees a 17-14 defeat at Oneida’s Jim May Stadium on Friday.
A key difference lay in the kicking game. Greenback (0-2) scored midway through the second quarter after an Oneida turnover, but its extra-point attempt failed after a war party of Indians crashed through the line to block the low kick.
Although the Cherokees converted a 2-point try on the next touchdown to go up 14-0, both the game-ending drive and an earlier third-quarter march that ended on the 2-yard line came up empty, with little desire on Edmiston’s part to turn once again to the kick team for the more-certain field goal.
Oneida (1-1) used the sure leg of soccer player Aiden Love. The senior, who started his football career as a sophomore, was true on both extra points and nailed the game-winning 34-yard field goal with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
“Oh my gosh, it feels great,” Love said of the game-winning kick, the first in his career. “I felt ecstatic, but I just want to thank all my teammates for helping me get that.”
The field goal and one serious miscue wiped out a solid performance by the Greenback defense. Oneida gained 216 total yards, but 60 of those came on one blown coverage at the end of the first half which wiped out loads of momentum that the Cherokees had built up to that point.
The first Greenback score came on a 22-yard pass from Micah Franklin to Michael Payne, one play after Kooper Williams recovered an Oneida fumble.
After a three-and-out, the Cherokees then marched methodically downfield 85 yards in nine plays, capped with a 6-yard touchdown reception to Williams followed by a Franklin 2-point run.
Somehow, in a prevent-defense mode, Greenback then left wideout Todd Derek Ryon uncovered with just 15 seconds to halftime. Caden Rector, inserted at quarterback after starter Noah Buttram had been knocked out of the game earlier in the quarter, found Ryon all alone downfield for the 60-yard score and 14-7 halftime deficit.
Greenback responded out of the locker room with another long drive aided by three Oneida penalties. Yet after starting at its own 30 and moving 68 yards for a first-and-goal at the 4-yard line, the Cherokees could not punch it in over the next four chances.
Oneida was still failing on offense. Love’s kick opportunity came after Greenback fumbled on its own 27-yard line. The Indians could move only 10 yards before stalling but cashed in on Love’s leg for what proved to be the difference.
Greenback again moved into the red-zone, reaching the 13-yard line before Oneida stiffened, enabling Rector to take two victory formation snaps to end the lengthy contest.
“The effort was there, and I’m proud of how our guys fought down until the end,” Edmiston told The Daily Times. “We just made some crucial mistakes that you can’t make, if you want to win. You can look at two or three plays that were just big mistakes that cost us. We easily could have come out of here with a win.”
Greenback visits Sunbright for its Region 2-1A opener in Week 3.
