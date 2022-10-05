The internal calculus inside Liv Gravatt’s mind on whether to set to the middle or outside was not needed Wednesday.
Given how automatic Maryville junior outside hitters Amanda Mack and Kiernan Stamey were at the net, the decision was easy.
“I just feel like their energy today was insane,” Gravatt told The Daily Times. “When I got a great pass from Ashley (Taylor) or Charlotte (Calliais), I just felt that energy coming from the outside, and I just kept sending it to them.
“It was like a streak was going. They would hit the ball and it would be a kill, and then they’d hit the ball and it’d be another kill, so I was like, ‘Might as well keep setting them.’”
Mack and Stamey carried No. 1-seed Maryville to a decisive 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 victory over No. 2 Heritage at Maryville High School to secure a spot in the District 4-AAA championship and punch its ticket to next week’s region tournament.
Stamey posted a match-high 22 kills while only committing one error and Mack tallied 15 kills with three errors. Overall, the Lady Rebels (27-13) logged a .425 hitting efficiency with 43 kills and nine errors on 80 swings.
“At some point, you have to make them stop you,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said.
“They were playing on another level. I was really proud of them, and they really won us the game.”
A victory meant an opportunity to win a third consecutive district championship, but the trio of Mack, Stamey and Gravatt had some additional motivation to knock off their former K2 Volleyball coach in Heritage coach Jason Keeble.
Mack and Stamey played for Keeble two seasons ago and nearly won the AAU National tournament while Gravatt played for Keeble last club season.
“I guess it was just a fun competition because we know him,” Stamey said.
“That’s kind of the bad thing of coaching all these kids,” Keeble added. “When we play them, we get their best effort because they want to beat me. That was the best I’ve seen Kiernan Stamey play all year, and kudos to her.
“They didn’t take it easy on me, and I don’t expect them to. It’s fun to watch them succeed.”
The Lady Rebels and Lady Mountaineers (23-7) went back and forth to start the first set before Stamey registered a kill that started a string of six straight Maryville points to jump ahead 23-15. Heritage mustered a short rally, rattling off four in a row before Gravatt scored with a no-look tap at the net and Mack spiked home the set point.
Heritage suffered a similar defeat in the second as Maryville closed out the set with a 13-6 run that featured a blitz of kills from Mack and Stamey.
The Lady Rebels never trailed in the third set en route to the sweep.
“Tonight, their outsides took over,” Keeble said. “It’s kind of like Alabama. You know they are going to do. It’s old-school football. They’re going to line up and run it down the middle. We knew when we were sitting over there (on the bench), but we couldn’t stop them.”
Heritage can force a rematch with Maryville and extend its season into the region tournament when it faces No. 3 Bearden at 5:30 p.m. at Maryville High School. The Lady Mountaineers swept the Lady Bulldogs during the regular season and Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
“We kind of squeaked one out (Tuesday) night against them,” Keeble said. “It went three sets, but we came from behind in every set. That’s what I like about this team. We know we can do it. I’ve told them that we don’t have to beat Maryville to get to Murfreesboro. We just have to take care of the teams we have to play in front of us.”
Maryville will play the winner of that matchup at 7 p.m. knowing that its most important match of the postseason is likely already behind it, not that it would matter if Mack and Stamey continue like they did against the Lady Mountaineers.
“Once we get out of district, our road is a little bit easier,” Hames said. “We knew this game was important, and for us to come out and play that clean and that strong — probably the best they’ve played all season — I’m super proud of them.”
