GREENBACK — The Greenback girls basketball team spent most of Tuesday’s practice at the free-throw line.
Lady Cherokees head coach Angie Lucier wanted to put an emphasis on the charity stripe a day after her team went 8-of-16 from the line during a three-point loss to Harriman in the District 4-1A Tournament Championship.
Four days later, Greenback needed free throws to keep its season alive.
Tied up with Sunbright with 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Kierra Bishop tried driving to the basket but was fouled on the way. At that point in the game, the senior was a perfect 4-of-4 at the line and didn’t disappoint in her third trip, knocking down both tries to give the Lady Cherokees a late lead they didn’t relinquish in a 39-37 victory over the Tigers in the quarterfinals of the Region 2-1A tournament.
“I kind of just took a deep breath,” Bishop told The Daily Times. “I told myself I’m a pretty good free-throw shooter so I just gave myself confidence and shot them.”
Bishop credited that Tuesday practice for her preparation for the moment that decided the Lady Cherokees (16-10) postseason fate, at least for the time being but it wasn’t the only pair of clutch free throw shots she came through on in the closing minutes.
In fact, Bishop had a hand in helping set up her own shining moment just moments before it took place. With one minute, five seconds to go in regulation, Sunbright’s Casie Newport made a critical error with the Tigers up 56-52. She was fouled by Bishop and was heading to the free-throw line to try and extend the lead but gave a subtle elbow jab to Bishop as she walked away.
Newport was called for the technical foul and Bishop hit her free throws while Newport went 1-of-2, giving Greenback the ball down just three. On the ensuing possession, Madison Graves scored a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie at 37-37 at the 48 second mark.
As a team, the Lady Cherokees shot 12-of-15 from the free-throw line.
“The day after the Harriman game, that’s all we did was shoot free throws,” Lucier said. “We talked about it, knowing that we have kids that hit their free throws and just the mental preparedness that you’ve got to step up to the line and know that you’re going to knock them down. Our numbers tonight were much, much better.”
There were times, especially in the last two minutes, that looked like shades of the Harriman loss, but Lucier was impressed with the response.
“I just have to say, the grit and the determination tonight and to never say die,” Lucier said. “There was a couple of times that we thought we had something going and then (Sunbright) would answer right back. There were several gut-punches that the girls just kept on coming. Definitely proud of the seniors tonight. (Bishop) was huge knocking down the free throws like that, stepping up there with confidence.”
Although Bishop was the catalyst to a winning finish, it certainly took a group effort to get there as Greenback had to overcome two sluggish starts to start the first and second half.
The Lady Cherokees went scoreless for nearly four minutes to open the game while Sunbright (24-9) took an early 6-0 lead off of two Alexis Northup 3-pointers, but Greenback went on a 7-0 run, all scored by Mikah Morris, to take a lead at the end of the first quarter en route to a 21-15 advantage at halftime.
In the third quarter, another minutes-long cold streak allowed the Tigers to pull within two, but this time it was Keri Alexander who provided some momentum for the Lady Cherokees.
According to Lucier, it was those kinds of performances that kept Greenback in it until the final buzzer and it’s what extended its season into the Region 2-1A semifinals where it will face the winner of Oneida and Oakdale at 6 p.m. at Harriman on Monday.
“(Sunbright) came out with the jump defense and that gave us a little trouble for a while,” Lucier said. “We were able to get (Bishop) open and she knocked down some big 3s in the first half that kind of lifted us up. To start the game, Mikah Morris had our first seven points and she’s another senior leader that was like, ‘no, you’re not going to stop us.’
“Basketball is a streaky game and you just hope that the last streak is yours.”
