The King's Academy boys basketball team on Tuesday advanced to the second round of the Division II-A, District 1 tournament with a 66-56 victory over First Baptist Academy.
Nemanja Kovacevic (12-13) led the Lions with 16 points and five rebounds, and Michkey J'philippe scored 15 points.
Nate Hall had eight points and nine rebounds.
