The King's Academy boys basketball team lost to Warren County 60-58 in the semifinals of the Sonic Shootout at White County High School on Friday night.
Zack Tilley scored a team-high 17 points as the Lions fell to 5-5 overall.
Nemanja Kovacevic scored 15 points, and Aingar Williams added nine points.
TKA will play its final tournament game on Saturday.
