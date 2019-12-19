The King's Academy boys basketball team opened the White County Christmas Tournament with a 78-66 victory over Cumberland County on Thursday night.
Zack Tilley scored 20 points to lead four Lions players in double figures.
Nemanja Kovacevic scored 17 points, Micky Jphilippe 12 points and Raphy Lockhart 11 points.
TKA (5-4) will play a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
