The King's Academy boys basketball team placed third at the Sonic Shootout hosted by White County High School with a 58-40 victory over Clarkrange on Saturday night.
Zack Tilley led three Lions players in double figures with 18 points.
Nemanja Kovacevic added 14 points, and Raphy Lockhart had 11 points.
