The King's Academy girls basketball team on Thursday clinched a berth in the Division II-A, District 1 Tournament championship game with a 71-37 victory over Knoxville Grace Christian.
The Lady Lions will face Webb School of Knoxville for the title at 6 p.m. Friday. It will be played at Webb.
District MVP Jennifer Sullivan scored 22 points to lead TKA, which led by 20 points at halftime. Bailey Burgess was second on the team with 13 points.
The TKA boys lost their semifinal game to Webb 69-28. The Lions will play the consolation game at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Webb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.