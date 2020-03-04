The King’s Academy girls basketball team is all too familiar with the role of underdog.
That’s because, prior to last year, the program’s resume was less than impressive. The Lady Lions had never won a district or region title, nor had they ever advanced to the state tournament.
This season, they have checked all of those feats off the list. Now, TKA has its sights set on their loftiest goal of all — winning a state championship.
“That’s been the ultimate goal from the get-go,” said TKA coach Blake Derrick, who is in his third season at the helm of the program. “We’re making some huge strides. … If we bring the energy and we come together and play for each other, I think we’ve got a good shot.”
TKA (25-6) will play Goodpasture (29-6) today (Thursday, March 5) in the Division II-A semifinals. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. (noon CST) at Lipscomb University in Nashville.
The winner will play Saturday against the winner of the other semifinal pitting Trinity Christian against Tipton-Rosemark for the state championship.
“From the beginning, we’ve been underdogs,” TKA sophomore Jennifer Sullivan said. “In years past, we really haven’t had recognition because, honestly, we didn’t do anything worth recognition. … We’re not looked over like we were in the past.”
Win or lose, the Lady Lions have already made this season a historic one. They edged Knoxville Webb, 39-38, for their first district title before defeating the Spartans again — this time by a decisive 64-41 margin for their first region championship.
On Friday, TKA notched another program first when it downed Harding Academy, 65-55, at home to punch its first ticket to the state tourney.
In contrast, Harding Academy had advanced to the state tournament 10 of the last 26 years. It certainly had the size advantage against TKA, with two post players standing at least 6-foot-4.
Sullivan said no one expected TKA to win, and the Lady Lions were just fine with that.
“That was fire. That was our fuel to win,” Sullivan said. “It was a surreal feeling for me. It’s just crazy to see the progress we’ve made in such a short amount of time.”
Sullivan scored 25 points against Harding Academy while Bailey Burgess — also a sophomore — led the Lady Lions with 27 points despite battling an illness.
Burgess said the thrill of cutting down the nets and celebrating with the student section is something she’ll never forget.
“We weren’t going to let them win on our home court,” Burgess said. “Winning the district championship and the region championship made a statement to all the teams and to our school that we’re here, and we’re here to win it.”
TKA held a pep rally for the Lady Lions on Monday. The team practiced at the University of Tennessee’s Pratt Pavilion twice this week — something Derrick said he hopes will help get them ready for the big stage.
“I wanted to get the jitters out,” Derrick said. “It’s going to be different, it’s going to be bigger, but the goal is still the same.”
Winning a state title isn’t a new goal for the Lady Lions. It has been a focus for the last three years after Derrick took over the program and Sullivan joined the squad as an eighth grader.
Sullivan was one of three eighth graders who started for TKA in 2017-18, during which the Lady Lions placed fourth in their district and finished with a 13-17 record.
They lacked experience, but Sullivan said even then the team recognized its potential for future years.
“We knew it from the beginning. It was just putting in the work and getting there,” Sullivan said. “We slowly started to build the program up. People who had already been there wanted to work harder, and the people who were coming in were willing to buy in.”
Taylor Carter is among the newcomers. A senior, Carter transferred to TKA for her final season. She has played a crucial role in the Lady Lions’ success, even helping them sustain their one-point edge over Webb for their first district title with a clutch defensive play down the stretch.
In the final six seconds of that game, Carter poked an inbound pass intended for the Spartans into the backcourt, robbing them of precious time and ultimately sealing the win.
Carter said she instantly knew the team meant business when she arrived to TKA weeks before school started. The Lady Lions had been working out together all summer — all for a shot at getting to this stage.
“They have been pushing since day one,” Carter said. “We have literally been working so hard for this. We’ve put ourselves in a really good place to actually win this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.