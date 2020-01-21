The King's Academy girls basketball team built a double-digit lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 59-42 win over Christian Academy of Knoxville on Tuesday night.
Amelia Pfeiffer and Taylor Carter scored 14 points apiece to lead TKA. Carter made four 3-pointers.
Bailey Burgess added 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.