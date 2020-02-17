SEYMOUR — Just like its mascot would do, The King’s Academy girls basketball team noticed a weakness in its prey and went straight for the kill.
The Lady Lions roared with an impressive 36-point first quarter and mauled Collegedale Academy 87-39 on Monday night to open the Division II-A East Region playoffs.
No. 1-seeded TKA advances to the semifinals of the tournament and will face No. 3 Christian Academy of Knoxville at 4 p.m. Thursday at Chattanooga Notre Dame High School.
TKA on Monday took advantage of Collegedale committing 11 of its 19 turnovers in the first quarter and scored on several fast breaks as well as hitting five of its eight 3-point shots in the opening eight minutes.
“We had watched film and didn’t think they really handled the ball well,” sophomore Jennifer Sullivan said. “Defense was a real focus for us. We knew to get in the passing lanes and played it well.”
Bailey Burgess led all scorers with 21 points, with 12 of those coming in the first quarter, which ended with a 36-10 TKA lead.
Sullivan finished with 18 points, and 16 of those came in the opening period.
TKA’s intentions were obvious early. After Collegedale controlled the tip-off but missed its opening shot, Sullivan headed straight into the paint and was fouled to give TKA its first point when she made a free throw.
Collegedale took its only lead of the game with an inside score, but Sullivan created a turnover then hit two quick buckets in response. Burgess added a trey to answer Collegedale leading scorer Jordyn McLean (13 point) hitting an old-fashioned 3-point play, and the rout was on.
Sullivan continued attacking on both ends and turned the Lady Eagles skittish with several near steals interrupting their passing lanes. The guard finished with 18 points, seven steals and five assists in a solid all-around performance.
“This year has really been (Sullivan’s) blossom year on things besides scoring,” coach Blake Derrick said. “Last year, she dominated on getting to the bucket, but this year she’s developed as a shooter, and penetrating then kicking out, and rebounding. Her defense has really picked up, too. She’s doing all the right things now, getting people open and getting the flow and chemistry going for our team.”
TKA gave its entire bench extra minutes from the second quarter on, taking a 59-17 into the break. Starters appeared briefly to open the third quarter. Post player McKenna Monger joined the scoring frenzy with three quick buckets on nice spin moves in the paint.
Before retiring, Taylor Carter and Burgess combined on a sweet fast break play, with Burgess picking up an assist for the final two of Taylor’s 15 points.
A 78-27 lead entering the final period gave the TKA bench ample playing time with the mercy-rule running clock in effect.
TKA ruled the boards with a 41-11 margin. Amelia Pfeiffer led the rebounding effort with nine and added eight points.
Pfeiffer, Monger, and Jenna Timmerman led the inside game, which Derrick called “the glue” of the team.
“We’ve got three great scorers, but we’ve got some post players that really bring a lot of heart and a lot of extra effort, which helps us succeed,” Derrick said. “Our assistant coach Roshana Jackson does an extremely good job with our post players. She works on them getting hit or knocked off balance and still being able to grab the ball. (Jackson) and Stacie McCarter both do a great job with working on our defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.