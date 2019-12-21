The King's Academy girls basketball team closed the Sonic Shootout at White County High School with an 83-60 loss to Rhea County on Saturday afternoon.
Jennifer Sullivan scored 16 points to lead the Lady Lions, who went 1-2 at the tournament.
Bailey Burgess and Taylor Carter scored 12 points apiece.
