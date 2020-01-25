The King's Academy girls basketball team rolled to a 74-34 victory over First Baptist Academy on Saturday night.
Eleven Lady Lions players scored points for the second consecutive game.
Jennifer Sullivan led the way with 19 points, six assists and four steals. Bailey Burgess was next with 15 points.
