The King's Academy girls basketball team rolled to a 73-43 victory over Pigeon Forge on Friday afternoon at the Sonic Shootout hosted by White County High School.
Jenna Timmerman led the Lady Lions with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Taylor Carter scored 13 points.
Jennifer Sullivan had 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Bailey Burgess added nine points, six assists and five rebounds.
TKA closes the tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday against Rhea County.
