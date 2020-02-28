The King's Academy girls basketball team already was somewhere it had never been. Now the Lady Lions are taking their journey all the way to the end.
Thanks to a 65-55 home victory over Harding Academy on Friday night, TKA will play in the semifinals of the Division II-A state tournament for the first time in school history.
The Lady Lions will take on Goodpasture Christian in the semifinals on March 5 at Lipscomb University. The other semifinal pits Trinity Christian against Tipton-Rosemark.
On Friday, Bailey Burgess led the Lady Lions with 27 points. Jennifer Sullivan added 25 points, and Taylor Carter scored nine.
