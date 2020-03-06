NASHVILLE — Blake Derrick hears the jokes. He sees the photos.
To be clear, though, there is only one thing that will get him to cut off the single dreadlock that makes his hairstyle unique — and sometimes made fun of.
If his King’s Academy girls basketball team wins a state championship on Saturday, consider it gone.
After growing it for five years, Derrick promised to remove it — and even shook on it with senior Taylor Carter if the Lady Lions achieve their ultimate goal. They’ll face off against Trinity Christian for the Division II-A championship at noon at Lipscomb University.
Despite what strangers say, Derrick has grown to love his hair, but he didn’t hesitate when his players approached him with the wager.
“It’s not that hard when I’d do absolutely everything else for them,” Derrick said.
TKA (25-6) is into the final after defeating Goodpasture Christian 62-45 in the semifinals on Thursday. While the Lady Lions used a strong first half to set the tone, their opponents in Saturday’s final did the opposite.
Trinity Christian (31-1) didn’t score in the first quarter of Thursday’s semifinal before rallying to beat Tipton-Rosemark Academy in overtime.
Trinity, whose only loss came to undefeated Division I, Class A team Greenfield, will be TKA’s toughest test yet. The Lady Lions wouldn’t have it any other way.
“When (Derrick) started coaching at our school we said our goal ultimately was to win a state championship,” sophomore Jennifer Sullivan said. “We knew we could get there. Watching this program grow the last three years is an incredible thing to be a part of.”
