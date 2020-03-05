NASHVILLE — Experience is supposed to matter in the latest stages of the postseason, but perhaps the reason it is not holding back The King’s Academy is because it didn’t even matter in the earliest stages of the off-season.
A team comprised almost entirely of sophomores, freshmen and eighth graders, extended their season well beyond the expectations of everybody but themselves as the Lady Lions took a convincing 62-45 victory over Goodpasture Christian School in Thursday's semifinals of the Division II-A state tournament at Lipscomb University.
On Saturday, TKA (25-6) will return to Allen Arena to play for the state championship against Trinity Christian, which defeated Tipton-Rosemark, 64-59, overtime during the second semifinal Thursday. The championship tips off at 1 p.m. (noon CST) Saturday.
“We’ve been working for this since day one — summer workouts, early workouts, workouts twice a day,” said senior Taylor Carter. “We’ve done everything possible to get into this position — all thanks to him (coach Blake Derrick).”
Derrick inherited a struggling program three years ago, but with the help of eighth grader Jennifer Sullivan, quickly began guiding it in the right direction. Sullivan became the school’s all-time leading scorer last season as a freshman and has continued to lead on the court.
Now a sophomore, Sullivan on Thursday was part of an all-around team effort that helped the Lady Lions run away to a 28-12 halftime lead. She made a jump shot on the first possession of the second half to give TKA an 18-point lead, but Goodpasture responded in a big way.
The Lady Cougars (29-7) cut their deficit to four points with five minutes, 34 seconds left in the game — threatening to erase the massive advantage the Lady Lions took an entire half to build.
As she has been throughout her career, Sullivan was there to make a difference.
Sullivan went right back down the court, made a layup and got fouled. She made the free throw to convert the three-point play, and after the Lady Lions scored again they never led by fewer than eight points.
“It was definitely a game changer for us,” Sullivan said. “It brought a lot of energy to us. We knew we had to bring a lot of energy because they had a lot of people for them. That was a big turning point.”
Sullivan did most of the work in the second half, during which she scored 19 of her game-high 25 points. She made all five of TKA’s field goals after halftime and 8 of 13 free throws. Her teammates combined to shoot 15 of 22 from the foul line in the third and fourth quarters.
Carter joined Sullivan in double figures with 11 points and added six rebounds. Post player Jenna Timmerman added eight points and seven rebounds.
The Lady Lions flashed their potential in the first and second quarters. The moved the ball well on offense, they made shots and post players Timmerman, McKenna Monger, Ainsley Pfeiffer and Amelia Pfeiffer played shutdown defense on the interior.
Goodpasture tried to shoot from the outside but failed. The Lady Cougars made 2 of 13 shots (15.4%) from behind the arc and 5 of 24 shots (20.8%) overall.
Perhaps the most overwhelming aspect of the Lady Lions’ performance in the first half was that it even had a little swag. They were confident and did not show any signs of being intimidated by the big stage.
“All of us except one or two play AAU and Exposure,” Sullivan said. “We’ve all played in those situations before. A lot of people count us out because we’re young, but at the end of the day it doesn’t matter because we’re all experienced. We know what it takes to get there. We have never let that be an excuse for us.”
They won’t let it be an excuse on Saturday either because it never has been — even as far back as when Derrick became the leader of the program and established a culture of high expectations.
“We had pieces to start with and build off,” he said. “I thought around this year or next year we should be in this caliber. I didn’t know it would be for the state championship right now, but I wanted to be here.”
