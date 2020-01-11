The King's Academy girls basketball team eased past Knoxville Grace Christian 48-38 on Friday night.
The Lady Lions led by five points at the end of the first quarter and added to their in the second and third quarters.
Jennifer Sullivan scored 15 points for TKA, and Taylor Carter added 14 points.
