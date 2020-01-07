SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy coach Blake Derrick said he watched his team mature over the final three quarters of Tuesday’s Division 2-A game against First Baptist Academy.
The Lady Lions got off to a sluggish start before finding some intensity after the opening eight minutes.
“I didn’t feel like we were up to par,” Derrick said of TKA’s first-quarter performance. “We weren’t playing as hard as we could — taking it light and taking shots we wouldn’t normally take.”
Derrick challenged his team to step it up, and the Lady Lions did just that. TKA outscored FBA 28-2 in the second quarter en route to an 86-35 win.
It’s the first time the Lady Lions (9-5, 4-0) have scored more than 80 points in at least a decade.
Jennifer Sullivan and Bailey Burgess combined for more than half of TKA’s points, with Sullivan scoring a game-high 27 and Burgess adding another 22 against FBA (4-7, 0-4).
“That definitely shows us that our offense is working but, at the same time, there are definitely teams in our district that will be able to handle it better,” Sullivan said. “I think we really used tonight well as kind of practice to make sure everybody is ready.”
The Lady Lions are young, with two seniors and one junior. The rest of the team is made up of freshmen and sophomores.
They do, however, boast plenty of talent, and they have their sights set on finishing first in the district.
TKA took one step closer to accomplishing that feat.
The Lady Lions entered the second quarter ahead 23-13 despite what Derrick deemed a less-than-stellar performance in which they came out flat and rushed shots.
Players such as Sullivan agreed with that assessment.
“We knew we were kind of slacking off in the first quarter and not playing our hardest,” Sullivan said. “He was just kind of on us like, ‘This is not how we play,’ so we just needed to pick it up. We listened.”
In the second quarter, TKA slowed things down and began creating better looks. That patience resulted in the Lady Lions taking a 51-15 halftime lead, virtually pulling the game out of reach.
It’s not the first time TKA has needed some time to wake up. In their last game against Upperman (15-2, 3-0) on Saturday, the Lady Lions trailed by 13 in the opening three minutes before coming back to take the lead in the second quarter.
They ran out of gas against the 2A powerhouse in the fourth quarter, and the game slipped away from them into a 53-40 loss.
Still, Derrick liked what he saw from his squad.
“I saw a lot of fight in us against Upperman,” Derrick said. “First quarter, it didn’t look like we wanted to be there. If we hadn’t had that let-up in the first quarter, I feel like we could have pulled it out.”
TKA will face another tough test Thursday in another district matchup at Lakeway Christian (9-2, 3-1). The Lady Lions defeated Lakeway Christian, 64-57, earlier this season.
“We’ve got to bring intensity and work together,” Sullivan said. “We were all working together really well in that game — we’ve just got to bring that same energy.”
Nemanja Kovacevic sparked TKA to victory with 25 points, including five 3-pointers.
Kovacevic is filling in as a starting point guard for Micky J’Philippe, who is visiting his home country, Belgium.
“He can score at all three levels — mid-range, the 3 and the layup,” TKA coach Matt Mercer said of Kovacevic. “He was extremely efficient with his game. He was high percent on the shots he took and really was unselfish.”
FBA (1-10, 0-4) opened the game with a four-point run before TKA (6-6, 2-2) took the lead for good by outscoring the Eagles 21-11 in the first quarter.
Leading 32-19 at halftime, TKA held FBA to five third-quarter points to stave off a comeback.
“I felt like the guys came out and played better defense, overall,” Mercer said. “I didn’t think we gave up a lot of easy buckets. Our defensive effort was the key to the game.”
Joining Kovakevic in double-digit scoring was Zack Tilley with 15 points.
On Thursday, TKA will look to rectify its 62-60 overtime loss to Lakeway Christian.
