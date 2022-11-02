The King’s Academy is not keen on repeating history.
TKA finds itself in a playoff scenario nearly identical to a year ago. The Lions are heading over 320 miles west to Jackson, Tennessee, for the second consecutive year in the Division II-A playoffs, and their hope is that last year’s postseason experience taught them a lesson they will remember Friday night.
“This is a group that has been in the playoff for the last five, six years,” King’s Academy head coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “They understand the different intensity levels that come from being in the playoffs, the different expectations. It’s a different level that you’ve got to play at to be able to compete and have some success in November football.”
The Lions’ playoff run begins with Trinity Christian Academy (4-6, 4-2 Division II-A West), a young team that finished third in the Division II-A West District. TKA (4-6, 2-2) has the playoff experience edge over Trinity, an advantage it is relying heavily on to avoid the same result as last season, when the Lions were shut out 49-0 by University School of Jackson in the quarterfinals.
Before any football can be played, however, TKA has to get there. And this is not an easy trip.
TKA is no stranger to long road trips. In the past two seasons, the Lions have played teams in Chattanooga, Lebanon, Murfreesboro, Morristown and even south of the state border in Ringgold, Georgia, not to mention last year’s playoff game to Jackson.
Still, the journey over to Trinity will slightly alter the Lions’ schedule as they will travel to Jackson on Thursday night and practice in the city Friday morning before kickoff at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. CDT)
The road was not kind to the Lions this year, as they dropped both of their away games to Grace Christian Academy and Middle Tennessee Christian. Still, many of the same players on this year’s team were part of a squad that won five road games a season ago.
“We have a pretty good idea of what that will look like,” Sellers said. “We’re just tacking on an extra two hours and adjusting a couple of things to our normal trip.”
Once they get there, the Lions will face a Trinity team that seemingly turned a corner after losing four of its first five games. Trinity came on strong down the stretch and totaled all four of its wins against district opponents.
Trinity’s quarterback is a sophomore, Kade Butler, while its running back, Lekhy Thompkins, and leading receiver, Cooper Vailes, are a freshman and sophomore, respectively.
Being such a young team, it took time for Trinity to get into a groove, but once it did, it was hard to stop. Trinity’s offense was red-hot down the stretch, scoring 42-plus points in four of its last five matchups. That’s where Sellers hopes TKA’s prior experience in the postseason can shine.
“They do a lot of good things, and I think as the season went by, those young guys have started to grow up,” Sellers said of Trinity. “And they became a really good team. They have a lot of momentum going, and they’re really rolling. It’s going to take a great effort out of my group to go out there and get a win.”
