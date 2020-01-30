SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy Lions feasted on turnovers Thursday night, with both teams picking up lopsided wins.
The Concord Christian girls team committed more turnovers than it scored points, giving up the ball 26 times in a 74-22 loss.
Defense also fueled the high scoring of the TKA boys, who hit the century mark with just under two minutes left to play and finished with a 101-74 win.
TKA (11-12, 5-5 Division II-A, district 1) dominated Concord (7-12, 2-6) in height beginning with 6-foot-11 Aingar Williams and his wide wing span flustering the post players on several possessions.
Despite giving up more than a foot in height to his teammate Williams, Zach Tilley did even more damage with explosiveness and shooting skills.
Tilley took high point honors with 28, including four treys and two and-one three-point plays. The Division II Mr. Football semifinalist started slowly, but Nemanja Kovacavic scored 10 of his 14 points in the opening period to put TKA up 22-13.
Tilley reeled off 17 points in the second quarter. Twelve Concord Christian first-half turnovers helped TKA add several fast breaks to its production to enjoy a 53-34 halftime bulge.
Tilley and several starters rested from midway through the third quarter, but the offensive assault didn’t wither.
Jake Blankenship added 12 points, and Nathaniel Hall finished with 11 points as 11 TKA players scored points. Williams finished one point shy of his third consecutive double-double with 11 boards and nine points.
TKA went up 80-52 on an and-one from Raphy Lockhart at the end of the third quarter and hit 100 with Noah Wilbourn making a nice assist to Micky J’Phillippe late in the fourth period.
“It starts on the defensive side with our press,” TKA coach Matt Mercer said. “That increases the number of possessions and creates more rhythm. We weren’t trying to do anything to embarrass the other team. We were just playing hard. It is exciting to get 100.”
Concord Christian was led by Noah Gilder with 25 points including 14 free throws in 16 attempts. Bryce Baxter scored 17 and Harry Pennoyer had a strong inside game after adjusting to Williams’ height to finish with 16 points.
TKA (17-6, 11-1) hit the 35-point margin to invoke the mercy rule running clock late in the third quarter.
The TKA press stymied Concord (8-9, 3-6) worse in each period. Concord opened with 13 points in the first period, then scored five in the second period, three in the third and only one free throw in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been working on that trap defense for a while now and I think we’re kind of perfecting it,” Bailey Burgess said. “We still need to work on some of our traps in specific spots but we’re definitely getting better at it.”
Burgess and fellow sophomore Jennifer Sullivan led in scoring with 16 points apiece. Senior Taylor Carter added 15, leading the outside attack with four treys on six attempts. Overall the Lady Lions were 40% from beyond the arc.
“Really, we didn’t shoot that well tonight,” TKA coach Blake Derrick said. “I felt we shot the ball terrible, or at least not like normal. We are probably usually in the 50% range.”
The teams were tied 6-6 with just under three minutes in the first quarter but TKA then surged ahead on a series of turnovers converted quickly go ahead 28-13.
Concord continued its charity with giveaways, and TKA limited it to five points the rest of the half to take a 45-18 lead at the break.
“I felt we came out sluggish,” Derrick said. “At half, I kind of chewed them out a little bit and got a little more production out of them, holding them to (four) points in the whole half.
