Ethan Ridderstap was cruising through his first career start for The King’s Academy against Maryville Christian School on March 12, but the dominance of his outing did not dawn on him until after the fourth inning.
The Aruban-born sophomore struck out the side in order in three of the first four frames and trotted into the dugout, where he acknowledged the perfect game he was in the midst of — a cardinal sin for pitchers.
“Of course, he walked a guy the next inning,” The King’s Academy coach Mitchell Turner joked.
Junior third baseman and fellow Aruban Jean Marc Van Der Linden told him to shake it off. A teammate from the dugout shouted a similar sentiment.
The thought of Ridderstap’s parents back home helped him get past the free pass and the fatigue that was starting to set in. He struck out the next four batters he faced before walking another batter in the sixth, but another punchout carried his no-hit bid into the seventh.
He fanned two more batters and induced a groundout to shortstop in the final inning to complete a near-perfect debut.
“I started thinking about my parents and what they taught me,” Ridderstap told The Daily Times. “I started throwing harder without even knowing and I finished the game. It was exciting.”
Ridderstap struck out 19 of the 23 batters he faced, utilizing a fastball, splitter, curveball and slider mix to keep opposing hitters off balanced. The two balls put in play were weak-hit groundballs to the left side of the infield.
He was as efficient as he was effective, needing 90 pitches (62 strikes) to get through one of the few no-hitters in program history.
“I did not expect him to pound the strike zone as much as he did because as the game goes on and you realize guys aren’t hitting you, sometimes you get complacent and it gets really easy to start walking guys, hitting guys or leaving balls over the middle of the plate,” Turner said. “He never lost his focus. It’s like every inning was another challenge to him.”
Ridderstap’s reaction was subdued because the thought of nearly missing a perfect game was still on his mind, but it was also the first time in his life he did not have his parents to celebrate with.
Instead of being in the stands cheering on every strikeout, they did so while watching the Gamechanger live feed nearly 2,000 miles away.
“Back home, my parents came to every game and supported me through all these years,” Ridderstap said. “It just feels weird without them.”
COVID-19 is not making the adjustment any easier.
Six days after throwing a no-hitter, all athletic events were cancelled until March 31 per the guidance of Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education.
Sevier County Schools have since closed through April 24.
“What everybody has to understand is not only is baseball being taken away from them, but their teammates are being taken away from them,” Turner said. “They went from being a stranger in this country with this safety net of friends and what they would call their family now with coaches, teachers and administrators to now all of a sudden living on their own with zero normalcy.
“They were heartbroken. There were definitely some tears because they didn’t know what’s next.”
The question of what could have been haunts every team in the country that has been sidelined during this pandemic, but for The King’s Academy it may also have an effect on the future of its athletic programs because of the stress placed on families who are separated from their children in a time filled with unknowns.
Approximately 20% of The King’s Academy’s student population consists of international students, all of whom live in on-campus dormitories, and a bunch of them help fill out the rosters of the school’s athletic programs.
“There’s a chance that none of these kids come back and what I saw in that first night on the mound might be the only thing I ever see of him in the States,” Turner said. “If that’s the case, it would be purely out of fear of what COVID-19 has done to people’s mental state.
“We’re on a conference call with their parents every week and there are mothers on the other end that are crying their eyes out because their babies aren’t beside them.”
Ridderstap may be restricted to the one start in which his only mistake was mentioning perfection, but if he does take the mound for the Lions again, he has plans to pitch the program to new heights.
“I knew I still had a lot of games to go,” Ridderstap said. “The only thing I was worried about was going to the state tournament because that’s where I wanted to prove myself.”
