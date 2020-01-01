With a game against a conference heavyweight on the horizon, Maryville College junior Klaire Varney was not far away from sitting out the Scots’ New Year’s Day matinee.
Good thing Varney didn’t. Maryville needed the spark she almost always provides.
Despite suffering an injury to her right ankle during practice the day before, Varney on Wednesday erupted for a career-high-tying 32 points in a 76-47 over visiting Sewanee at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
She also had eight rebounds and four steals. The highlight of her performance was a 5-for-5 performance from behind the arc. Heading into Wednesday’s game, she was shooting 26% from distance.
Varney had her usual healthy dose of layups on run outs, too, and drew seven fouls. Maryville always expects a strong performance from its reigning All-Conference First Team player, but on Wednesday it got one of her best even though there was a chance she was not going to play at all.
“If I have an injury I try to think about the game and that offsets (thinking about) the injury,” Varney said. “Then you get momentum and the adrenaline kicks in. I feel like if I tell (coach Darrin Travillian) I’m OK he has confidence in me to know I won’t risk it since we have a big game coming up on Saturday (against reigning USA South Athletic Conference champion Piedmont).”
Because Varney was injured, the Scots (9-4) ran through the scouting of Sewanee without her. As a result, she was left out of the starting lineup. Sewanee scored the first four points, and it didn’t take long for Travillian to send her into the game.
Maryville responded by scoring 15 points on its next six possessions.
Varney scored eight of those on three consecutive trips. She made 3-pointers on the first two and a fastbreak layup on the third to give the Scots a 15-5 lead with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first quarter — less than three minutes after they trailed by four points.
The Scots followed that 15-1 run with a 16-0 run that spanned the final minute of the first quarter and the first six minutes of the second quarter to take a commanding 37-16 halftime lead. Varney finished the first half with 15 points.
Varney had plenty of help as the Scots crisply worked their way through the offense and executed inside and out. Elsa Eckenrod finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Shelby Hix had six points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Abbi Joseph had eight points and six rebounds, and Kelley Wandell had six points and eight rebounds.
It was a nice performance for Travillian to witness after the Scots had nearly two weeks off for Christmas break. It was an obvious spot for Maryville to come out flat, but the Scots were not even close.
“The 10 days off is great for the kids and coaches,” Travillian said. “The flip side is, the whole time you’re thinking, ‘Oh gosh, it’s a long time to be away.’ I thought this team responded really well.”
There was another variable for Varney to respond to, too.
After Maryville lost conference games to Huntingdon and Berea on Dec. 15 and 18, Travillian had a serious discussion with Varney about being a dominant player in virtually every game.
“We need her to be an alpha,” Travillian said. “We need her to step on the floor and say, ‘I’m going to be the best player on the court today,’ and have that mentality. You hand it over to your best players and say, ‘Make a play,’ and she did. I definitely think everybody fed off that energy.”
