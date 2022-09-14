Heritage coach Joe Osovet had flashbacks to the opening play of the season when watching Knoxville Central junior running back Frank Johnson IV on film.
“He’s one of the better running backs I’ve seen on film,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “He’s comparable to the kid that it is at Maryville, (Noah Vaughn). He plays within his pad level, has some twitchiness to him and can extend plays because he’s a home-run hitter.”
Vaughn caught a swing pass on the first play from scrimmage in Heritage’s season-opening matchup with Maryville and scampered 80 yards for a touchdown. The Virginia commit racked up 141 total yards on six touches.
Heritage hopes to have more success containing Johnson when it faces Knoxville Central on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.
Johnson has eclipsed the century mark in each of the Bobcats’ first four games, amassing 649 yards and eight touchdowns on 78 carries (8.3 yards per carry).
Heritage (2-2, 1-0 Region 2-5A) has allowed 161.5 rushing yards per game through its first four games, but it has shown improvement the past two weeks. The Mountaineers held Cocke County to 110 rushing yards while picking up their first win since Sept. 25, 2020. Then limited William Blount, which utilizes the ground-oriented Wing-T, to seven points in the first half during last week’s victory.
“Every week poses a different challenge, so you have to do things a little bit different or you wind up giving up tendencies, but I love the way we rallied to the football and tackled last week against a run-heavy team,” Osovet said. “We have to do the same thing (this week) and try to create some turnovers.”
Heritage could also mitigate by Johnson with a third consecutive offensive flurry, which would force Central (1-3, 0-1) to try and keep up with a passing attack that has completed 18 of its 50 attempts (36.0%) this season.
The Mountaineers have tallied 83 combined points in their last two games.
“We need to force them, if we can, to wind up throwing the football,” Osovet said. “They have some players over there. I think (senior defensive end Chase Adams) is one of the purest pass rushers we’ve seen, and he poses a lot of challenges because they like to move him around and pressure with him. They’re good in the back end, and they’re a physical football team.”
Knoxville Central is three seasons removed from winning the second of its back-to-back Class 5A BlueCross Bowl championships in 2019. It reached the quarterfinals each of the past two years but appears to have regressed this season. The Bobcats have not lost three straight games since 2017.
Heritage resides on the other side of the coin, riding a two-game winning streak after going 0-10 a year ago.
The Mountaineers have an opportunity to make it three in a row for the first since since 2016 when they defeated Powell, Knoxville West and Clinton from Sept. 30-Oct. 21. They can also start 2-0 in region play for the first time since 2015 when they knocked off South-Doyle and Gibbs.
Heritage, however, is not concerned with differing program trajectories at the moment. It just wants to prevent Johnson from putting it back in the loss column.
“This program right now is in no position to think about what people have done or where people are,” Osovet said. “It’s all going to be about us going out every week and performing regardless of what the circumstances are. We’re not going to look at the past because God knows we’re not going to look at what the past has been like here.
“It has to be unilateral comparisons of what we’ve done each and every week in regards to how we’ve come and prepared and the execution level of how we go about our business.”
