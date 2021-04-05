The Greenback baseball team surrendered five runs in the final frame en route to a 10-5 loss to Knoxville Christian on Monday at Greenback High School.
Knoxville Christian broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the sixth before Greenback (6-6) answered with five runs in the bottom half thanks to RBI singles from Cason Workman and Caden Lawson, a Knoxville Christian error and Brady Collins drawing a walk and Jase Millsaps getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Four errors in the seventh set the tone for a disappointing finish, which also included the Knights scoring on two RBI singles and a two-run double.
The Cherokees will attempt to enact some revenge when they travel to face Knoxville Christian at 5:30 p.m. today.
