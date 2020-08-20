While the Knoxville West girls soccer team celebrated its 2-1 upset victory over Maryville on Thursday at John Sevier Elementary School, the home-standing Lady Rebels crouched on the pitch to listen to coach Steve Feather’s postgame address.
Feather offered his players a simple reminder: After reaching the state tournament in four out of the past five seasons, the Maryville has a proverbial target on its back.
“We told the girls to stop acting like they are victims, to regroup and to figure out a way to get better,” Feather told the Daily Times. “I think the girls came in and expected to win.”
The Lady Rebels (0-1) had to replace six starters from last season’s state semifinal team. Their forward Kayla Barr, who received All-Region 2-AAA honors last season, consistently attracted two defenders during Thursday’s season opener. As a result, Maryville struggled to play at the pace Feather desired for most of the match, and West capitalized.
Phoebe Scott weaved through a couple Maryville defenders and dispatched a goal in the top right corner in the first half.
Kayla Barr answered with the Lady Rebels’ only goal on a penalty kick in the 47th minute that knotted it at 1.
West’s Lily Norton scored the game winner when she launched a shot from beyond the penalty box in the 63rd minute.
“West had a really good game tonight, hats off to them,” Feather said. “No excuses because West won the game, but it was their third game. Maybe they had some time to exhale. Whereas I felt like for the most part, we chased the game, which is unlike us. We have had so much success lately. … We had this anxious energy rather than this alacrity that is going to get us through.”
Maryville out-shot West, 15-9, and had four corner kicks to West’s one. The Lady Rebels’ best opportunity to supply the equalizer came in the final two minutes, when Hannah Williamson lofted a cross from the left flank to Kierstin Vlasman. Vlasman was three feet away from the goal, but her shot deflected off West’s goalkeeper Carissa Carvella.
“We had a great moment in the final minute or two where we could have come away with a goal,” Feather said. “Their keeper made a fantastic save. I think that pretty much sums up the match. West won the game and had the better effort.”
Feather knows his players will learn from Thursday’s match. Maryville can look forward to its opponent’s best performance during every match. But at the same time, they’ve proven in the last five years they know what it takes to win at a high level.
Feather knows the Lady Rebels can be more creative offensively, play at a faster pace and do a better job with their shape in the defensive third. He’s confident they are going to improve in all three departments.
“It stings, but nonetheless we told (our players) we are going to use this game to figure some things out,” Feather said. “It’s hard to replace some of the seniors we had last year. But make no mistake about it, we have girls who are certainly capable of doing that.
“We expect that out of them, and I think the good news is they expect it out of themselves.”
