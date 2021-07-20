Former Alcoa standout Kobe Robinson wasn’t entirely surprised when his phone rang on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft on July 13.
After playing four seasons with the Tornadoes and another two seasons in the junior college ranks at Chattanooga State Community College, Robinson’s talents and efforts did not go unnoticed, especially by the San Diego Padres organization who ultimately drafted him in the 13th round after earning a 3.50 ERA and tossing 60 strikeouts on the mound for the Tigers this past season.
While Robinson knew the call would come, it didn’t make the moment he had worked for his entire career any less special.
“I’ve been looking forward to it my whole life,” Robinson told The Daily Times. “I was expecting it because I had gotten calls from teams. I just had to be patient waiting for my name to be called.”
Robinson, who officially signed with the Padres on July 11, knew when he arrived at Chattanooga State by way of the Tornadoes program, that it would take some work to stand out among other junior college players. He did that with his results, going 4-3 in nine appearances while helping the Tigers achieve a 29-14 record.
He also played in the MLB Draft League where he pitched for the West Virginia Black Bears over the summer, logging 20 strikeouts over 11 1/3 innings in 10 appearances. In his time in Star City, West Virginia, he showcased why his dad, Demetrius, bestowed the nickname “Hot Sauce” on him, displaying a fastball that sits between 97-99 miles per hour.
“Tennessee doesn’t have the most talented JUCOs,” Robinson said. “Going to Chatt State, I knew I had to go in there and make a name for myself the last two years and I did that.”
Being drafted was a dream Robinson never doubted and he knew it was an obtainable goal as long as he continued to work for it. Now, he’s prepared, thanks to a heavy dose of his own work ethic and what he learned playing at both Alcoa and Chattanooga State.
“I’m excited,” Robinson said. “I’m ready for all that, because like I said, I’ve been working for this and for me to make it up there, it’s a blessing.”
His next step will be minor league ball with one of the Padres’ Single-A affiliates as he works towards making an MLB roster in the future.
Robinson enters the Padres organization at a good time. The franchise has built itself into one of the more successful clubs in baseball.
“The Padres, they’re one of the best in the business,” Robinson said. “I know for a fact they’re good to their players and I’m looking forward to playing for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.