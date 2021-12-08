Kordell Kah describes his role with the Maryville College men’s basketball team as a shot in the arm when it needs it most.
The Scots’ 6-foot-7 junior forward delivered on Wednesday.
After a slow start against Johnson University inside Cooper Athletics Center, Kah’s number was called and he made the most of the opportunity, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds and a block in over 15 minutes of action during No. 24 MC’s 85-68 win over the Royals.
“I’ve always been the player that when the minutes come to me, I’m the guy off the bench that has to provide energy,” Kah told The Daily Times. “I felt like we started really flat and my role was to get in and start picking the energy up and really get us back into the flow of things. I just think it was opportunity. I’ve always been a guy that when opportunity comes, I’m ready for it.”
Kah, the Knoxville native and Bearden High School alum, has been a key piece off of the bench in the Scots (7-1) strong start to the 2021-22 season. Through eight games, he has played 118 total minutes and has accounted for 59 points and 32 rebounds, averaging 7.4 and 4.0 in both categories, respectively.
Kah’s performance against Johnson was especially impressive to MC coach Raul Placeres. Because of finals week, Kah had to juggle a heavy course load with preparing for the Royals and playing an integral part in the team’s game plan in a reserve role.
“It’s not a matter of the amount of time, it’s the amount of production in the time that you get,” Placeres said. “(Kah) has a great enthusiasm for life, especially in the last two weeks. It’s really helped his ascension as a player. I’m really proud of him. What people don’t know is that he’s a McGill Scholar, which is the highest scholarship any student at our school can get. He has some really tough classes and this has been a tough week for him academically, but he’s going to be a doctor one day.
“That’s a good thing because he’s going to take me out to some really good dinners one day. Maybe I’ve got to play him a little bit more so those dinners are even better later on in life.”
While Kah was able to come in and provide a spark, MC’s struggles shooting the ball under 39% from the field and just 23% from beyond the arc despite nabbing 23 offensive rebounds allowed Johnson (4-7) to hang around in spurts.
Five minutes into the second half, the Royals, who trailed by as much as 18 in the first half, used scores from Jahson Dennis and Coby Jones, as well as a few trips to the free-throw line, to cut the deficit down to 52-40. Myles Rasnick responded by igniting a 20-8 run that also included a Kah jumper and big 3-pointers from Jekobe Coleman and Chase Ridenour to put things away for good down the stretch.
Ridenour totaled three 3-pointers and a team-high 20 points while Rasnick finished with 13 and forward Felix Uadiale with nine to go along with 10 rebounds.
“We weren’t very sharp in practice,” Placeres said. “If we want to accomplish the things we want to accomplish, we can’t play the way we played tonight from an offensive standpoint. I’m being overly judgmental. We still scored 85 points, but our (shooting) percentages were not where we needed them to be. Tonight, 23 offensive rebounds, if we were to finish like we typically finished, we were scoring over 100 points. It was just one of those days.”
Johnson marked the end of a three-game homestand as MC prepares for a road slate that includes two games in the Hampden-Sydney Classic in Hampden, Virginia on Dec. 18-19 before traveling out west to Las Vegas to compete in the D3Hoops.com Classic on Dec. 28-29.
“That’s why we scheduled a lot of road games early, to hopefully prepare us for this swing coming up right here,” Placeres said. “It’s critical for standings and seedings and all that. I don’t put that on the guys. They just need to understand that the next game is the most important game.”
