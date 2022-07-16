Kristen Green’s path to becoming the Heritage girls soccer program’s newest head coach has been seven years in the making.
Green, who spent the past six years as the Lady Mountaineers’ assistant coach under Andy Byrd, replaced her former boss last month after Byrd took the same position at Alcoa, and the Blount County native who cut her own teeth in the sport at William Blount High School is ready for the opportunity to give back.
“(Becoming a head coach) is absolutely a dream come true,” Green told The Daily Times. “It’s really special for me, you know, to be able to serve the community that raised me and to see soccer improve in Blount County and just continue to see the way I can help continue to grow (the Heritage) program.
“It’s already come leaps and bounds since Andy and I first got there in 2016. Just to be able to continue some of those projects and that vision that we shared for the program (is exciting).”
Green got her start in coaching in Knoxville, serving as an assistant coach at Bearden during the 2015 season before taking the opportunity to return to Blount County and join Byrd’s staff at Heritage.
During the 2017 season, she split time between the girls and boys teams, also taking an assistant coaching role for then-Mountaineers’ coach Donnie Hall and again in 2019 and 2020 for Larry Fowler. She credits both Byrd and Fowler for helping her grow as a coach and preparing her for her current role.
“Andy Byrd was actually my savior,” Green said. “He was hired on as the head coach and he brought me on as his assistant and Fowler allowed me to direct a lot of our sessions and training those two seasons. That really helped build my coaching confidence.”
That confidence persists as Green prepares a transition this fall, one helped by the fact that she has spent so much time in the program. That confidence has spilled over into a young Lady Mountaineers roster.
“I think (having a coach who has been with the program take over) is a huge impact in a positive way,” Green said. “We have a really young team and a majority of our roster are freshmen and sophomores, but most of those girls have been coming to our camps in the summer since they were in sixth grade, so just to be able to see them grow and to make that smooth transition where they know me, they know the style of play, they know the coaching philosophy and the team philosophy, it’s just made it a lot smoother.
“They know what to expect and having those expectations in place have made this seamless.”
Challenges that existed during Byrd’s tenure will remain, as expected in one of Tennessee prep soccer’s toughest districts with teams like Bearden, Maryville and Farragut on Heritage’s schedule every season.
Green will have to face that slate without some key pieces from last year’s team, which finished 0-5-1 in district play but 6-4-1 in non-district contests.
“I really just want to see us pick up from where we left off last year,” Green said. “We had a decent record at the end of last year, but we have lost some key scorers. We had a couple of young freshmen that have come up to take their place with Wren Wyss and Kylie Marsh and we’ve got a couple more coming up that I’m excited to see.
“I’m excited to continue growing those young players. We’ve got our sights set on a couple of teams in our district to just try and continue closing the gap and hopefully taking down a couple of more teams.”
