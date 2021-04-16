Tennessee touched Kumar Rocker for seven runs (six earned) before he was a household name and potential No. 1 overall pick back in March 31, 2019.
It seemingly unlocked something in the 6-foot-5 right-hander, transforming into the dominant ace that would pitch the Commodores to a College World Series championship later that year.
In the 146 innings since that outing at Charles Hawkins Field, Rocker has posted a 1.66 ERA. He has only surrendered more than three runs twice in that span, one of which came last week when he gave up six runs against Georgia.
Whether it be replicating their own success or catching Rocker at the right time, the No. 3 Vols hoped they could string some offense together against the No. 2 Commodores. Instead, Rocker was dominant in handing Tennessee a 5-0 loss Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“Kumar was throwing in an outstanding fashion,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “It’s interesting because I think our guys did a really good job against him in Nashville a couple of years ago, and the week after he made a couple of adjustments and there was no looking back. Everyone in the country has struggled against him since then, but there have been teams to beat him.
“Last week went well for Georgia against him, but the guy we watched on video was not the guy that was here tonight. He did really well. Our guys maybe could have done some different things to make him uncomfortable, but he is a guy with big-time stuff, who is a competitor that seizes the moment more than others.”
Rocker (7-1, 1.88 ERA) tossed seven shutout innings allowing two hits and a walk while striking out eight.
Tennessee (28-7, 9-4 SEC) put two runners in scoring position with Rocker on the mound. The first came in the third after sophomore shortstop Logan Steenstra and senior designated hitter Liam Spence were hit by a pitch and walked, respectively, on back-to-back at-bats, and the second came on a two-out double by junior catcher Connor Pavolony.
“He’s a guy who everybody knows his name at this point,” Steenstra said. “He’s got good stuff and he has a lot going for him. He throws a 97-98 mph fastball with a great cutter and a good curveball. It’s not easy to hit.
“I don’t think we found enough barrels today in times where we definitely could have, but it’s easy to say that now.”
Rocker out-dueled Tennessee junior right-hander Chad Dallas (5-1, 3.97), who pitched well enough to keep the Vols in the game as it attempted to solve the ace on the other side. Dallas allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out seven.
Vanderbilt (27-5, 10-3) struck first when Isaiah Thomas laced a line drive that Streenstra was unable to corral, allowing Farragut alum Parker Noland, who hit a two-out double the previous at-bat, to score.
Dallas would only make two more mistakes, surrendering solo home runs to Jayson Gonzalez and Carter Young in the third and sixth innings, respectively.
“Obviously, every game you acknowledge who the other guys is, but I kind of treat every game the same because baseball is baseball and anything can happen,” Dallas said. “… I kind of pride myself on having that chip on my shoulder every outing.”
Dallas proved worthy of being a SEC ace, but Rocker showed why he is the trump card.
It is the second time Tennessee has lost a series opener this season, losing to Alabama on April 2 before taking the final two games of the series. The Vols will attempt to replicate that, but they will have to do so against sophomore right-hander Jack Leiter (7-0, 0.55), who is also in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
“The opportunity are endless when you have a fresh start, and tomorrow the opportunity is pretty specific because you can do something that nobody has done, and I don’t think that’s giving the guys too much credit because the bottom line is he hasn’t been beat yet,” Vitello said. “This team has done a lot of things for the first time, and tomorrow is the opportunity to do another one of those things.
“The bottom line is they can’t be deflated. They need to show up tomorrow and play baseball. That’s what happened in Tuscaloosa, and I don’t see a reason for that to change this weekend in Knoxville.”
