JOHNSON CITY — Tres Parton singled to lead off the fifth inning, turned to the Seymour dugout and begged for his teammates to show the energy that had all but dissipated since the early innings.
Two pitches later, the senior second baseman attempted to steal second and was thrown out — a metaphorical needle to the Eagles’ already deflated balloon.
Seymour did not show any more fight over the final two innings en route to a 5-1 loss to Science Hill on Wednesday in the Region 1-AAA championship game at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.
“I don’t know what that was,” Seymour coach Kyle Koeneman told The Daily Times. “I don’t know if they just weren’t really ready to play to begin with or they were just tired from the heat because we haven’t had a good heat in awhile, but there is no excuse for what happened.
“Usually the energy is there. We’ve been down before, and we’ve been in tight ballgames and came back to win, but it could have been (the fact we were down) because we haven’t really been behind in about a month.”
Seymour (32-3) travels to face Region 2-AAA champion
Farragut, an 8-6 winner over Powell, in Friday’s Class AAA sectional with a state tournament berth on the line, but for a brief moment it seemed as if the Eagles were on their way to hosting the most important game of their season when senior third baseman Elijah Galyon blasted a solo shot to right in the top of the first.
Science Hill starter Gavin Briggs and relievers Dustin Eatmon and Evan King combined to limit Seymour to five hits while allowing only two base runners to reach scoring position over the final six innings.
“They did a good job of mixing it up and keeping our guys off balance,” Koeneman said. “Our guys chased some pitches that we usually don’t chase. We just weren’t disciplined tonight.”
An uncharacteristic night at the dish was compounded by a bevy of errors that were also out of character, specifically in the fourth.
Science Hill catcher Owen Painter reached on a throwing error to lead off the frame and then Landon Smelcer followed with a bunt single. Cole Torbett reached on another throwing error and then a second miscue on the play allowed Painter and Smelcer to score and give the Hilltoppers (29-9) a 5-1 lead.
“We’ve made those plays all year long,” Koeneman said. “I can understand one bobble, but not as many as what happened right there. It’s tough to come back from all those errors against a good ball club.”
Senior left-handed pitcher Adam Quincy was the victim of a lackluster performance from the Eagles, taking the loss after giving up five runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings.
Seymour is now forced to follow the same path it took to Murfreesboro in 2018 when it lost to Science Hill in the region championship game before dispatching perennial powerhouse Farragut in the sectional.
The Eagles would not have it any other way, and there certainly will not be a lack of energy with the Admirals in the opposing dugout.
“I think it’s a huge benefit for us,” Koeneman said. “Most of these seniors were at the state tournament when we went there, and we took the exact same route. They’ve been in this position, they know how to react and they know how to step up and do things.
“... They want Farragut. They want to go and beat them on their home field.”
