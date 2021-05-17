POWELL — With just two seniors on its roster, William Blount entered this spring with some questions marks surrounding its potential.
Halfway through the season, the odds of the Lady Governors making it to the Region 2-AAA softball tournament seemed like a bit of a long shot to even their coach Amanda Leatherwood.
“I don’t think we anticipated mid-season that we would be here,” Leatherwood said. “Especially with a new team, there were a lot of learning curves throughout the season. ... They should be dang proud to be here.”
William Blount advanced out of its tough slate of District 4 opponents to Monday night’s region semifinal at Powell, where the Lady Govs’ season came to an end in a 6-0 loss to the Panthers.
Powell (36-7) will face Farragut (30-2) on Wednesday in the region final.
The Panthers recorded eight hits against William Blount (22-17), including two home runs, while pitcher Delayna Bryant earned the win in the circle by limiting the Lady Govs to four hits.
Senior Josi Hutchins led William Blount at the plate with two hits. Leatherwood said fellow senior Maggie Garland also made solid contact with the ball despite not getting on base.
“They can be proud of their at-bats in this game,” Leatherwood said. “I thanked Maggie and Josi for the four years they’ve contributed. They were the last group to make it here as freshmen...They gave us a feeling of postseason with their leadership.”
Powell got on the board in the bottom of the third after Cayden Baker led off with a single, and Hayden Dye drove her home with an RBI double to right field.
Alaina Watson didn’t allow the Panthers to take their foot off the gas at their next at-bat when she hammered a two-run homer over the fence to put them ahead 3-0.
“I think our energy was lacking a bit,” Leatherwood said. “Today, I think we showed up hoping to win, and you’ve got to want to win. You’ve got to really want this, and Powell did. We just didn’t match their intensity.”
Reagan Radocesky stretched Powell’s advantage to 4-0 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth before William Blount looked poised to make something happen the following inning.
Olivia Kelly gave the Lady Govs a spark when she led off the top of the sixth with a walk before Savannah Classon kept them going with a single on their next at-bat with no outs. But William Blount couldn’t turn that momentum into runs as it flew out at its next two at-bats before grounding out to enter the bottom of the inning scoreless.
“There are specific reasons that we are not in Powell or in Farragut’s position, and that’s really leaving runners stranded,” Leatherwood said. “We were hitting — we just didn’t get them around. ... That gives us fuel for next season.”
Powell added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth after Leslie Hensley doubled, and Baker rounded out the scoring with a two-run homer to left field.
Fortunately for the Lady Govs, they are young, and Leatherwood hopes this valuable postseason experience will pay dividends next season.
“Losing two is significant for us, but we’re also hopeful that we’re returning a large unit next year,” Leatherwood said. “I’ve had some teams that have been talented from one to nine and not gotten here. It’s really unique and special, and they should be proud to be in the region game.”
