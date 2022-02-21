GATLINBURG — Alcoa coach David Baumann preaches toughness more than anything else within his program.
The emphasis that is placed on that trait is apparent at times, but there are moments where the Lady Tornadoes stray from that foundation. Monday was one of those occasions. Alcoa lacked the physical and mental grit necessary to knock off Gatlinburg-Pittman on its home court, suffering a 53-38 loss in the District 2-2A championship.
“The physically tougher team won, period,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “We were reacting way too much to things. I tell the girls that I’m going to coach and react and I’m going to talk to the referees, but I’m the only one that needs to. I also said that I don’t want them to mistake that for me thinking we lost because of any call because that’s not the case.
“We lost tonight because Gatlinburg-Pittman was tougher than us in every way.”
The toughness disparity was evident early as Alcoa (20-11) settled for jump shots and looked for fouls at the rim instead of finishing.
The Lady Tornadoes endured a three-minute, 51-second scoring drought in the first quarter that allowed Gatlinburg-Pittman (23-9) to build an 18-8 lead before junior guard Karli Haworth hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Alcoa never led, hovering in between a four and eight-point deficit throughout the second half because of its defense, but a pair of technical fouls on Baumann and Haworth and several other trips to the free-throw line allowed things to unravel at the end.
“We took terrible shots,” Baumann said. “I can count on one hand the number of bad shots (Gatlinburg-Pittman) took, and I’d need at least two — and probably more — to count the bad shots that we took.
“We hit the ground too many times. When you’re hitting the ground, you’re not going to get the call because they’re going to think you’re out of control, which we were a lot of times.”
Haworth posted a team-high 15 points while sophomore forward Amelia Pfeiffer added 10. No other player scored more than four points.
The Lady Tornadoes never tallied more than 11 points in a quarter and were held to less than 40 points for the seventh time this season. Alcoa is 0-7 in those games, and the latest occurrence snapped a streak of four consecutive district championships.
Baumann stressed afterwards that Alcoa has run out of learning opportunities when it comes to exhibiting the toughness it works on every day in practice on a consistent basis.
The Lady Tornadoes will host West Greene in the Region 1-2A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday with their season on the line before potential meetings with South Greene — the District 1-2A champion — in the semifinals and Gatlinburg-Pittman for another championship down the road.
“We made the road tougher next week,” Baumann said. “South Greene is a team very similar to G-P — a great program with great tradition— and now we’ll have to go through them and G-P back-to-back (to win the region).
“We have some growing up to do and we have a week to it.”
