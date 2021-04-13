Seymour's lineup didn't have many answers to the pitching of Catelyn Riley on Tuesday. The Jefferson County hurler limited the Lady Eagles to one run on five hits and struck out 16 batters, helping the Lady Patriots earn a 5-1 over Seymour.
Jefferson County's lineup scored two runs in the first to give Riley some early run support. Abby Spradlin scored Maci Pitner with an infield single in the bottom of the frame, but the Lady Eagles weren't able to plate any more runs the rest of the game. Riley only permitted three hits in the final six innings.
The Lady Patriots scored a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to extend their lead. The Lady Eagles will try to rebound on Thursday at Cocke County.
