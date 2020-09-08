Throughout the past week, coach Kendra Swafford kept emphasizing one word to her William Blount volleyball team: Cohesion.
She believes all her players are exceptional athletes. They just had to do a better job of supporting each other on the court if they wanted to reach their potential this fall.
“I didn’t want them playing as individuals, but playing with each other,” Swafford. “I wanted them to notice, ‘If my passes are off, what can I do to adjust to fix that to make that better? If my hits are off as a passer, what do I need to do to fix that?’ I just wanted them to pick each other up constantly.”
Swafford has been thrilled with how her players have responded to her message. She thought the Lady Govs played one of their best matches of the season in a four-set loss to CAK on Thursday. They followed that match with a pair of dominating performances on Tuesday, sweeping both Loudon (25-12, 25-7) and Apostolic Christian (25-6, 25-12) on Senior Night. Swafford hopes the two victories will give her Lady Governors (6-6) confidence when they travel to play District 3-3A foe Farragut on Thursday.
“I think we came together really well,” said Madison Coffey, who finished with two kills and four aces during Tuesday’s four sets. “After every point, it helps us if we come together in the middle and talk about things that we need to work on. If our coach notices that we are struggling, she calls a timeout and we talk about things we need to work on together. That helps a lot.”
The Lady Governors didn’t encounter any struggles Tuesday. They were sloppy toward the end of the second set against Apostolic Christian. Other than that, William Blount was strong in serving, serve-receive, passing, blocking and attacking. That was partly attributable to the return of Abby Cross, who missed four games earlier in the season because of a sprained ankle. Cross has been playing with William Blount’s hitters for four years; she’s familiar with each of their strengths. Thus, she tailors her passes to each of them to give them the best opportunity to attack.
William Blount’s backline didn’t have any problems passing the ball to Cross, who in turn allowed her hitters opportunities to feast. Junior Grace Love registered 10 total kills in the two matches. Cross had 19 assists and four aces.
“It feels great to have her back,” Coffey said. “When we didn’t have her on the court, our heads were everywhere. Now, we are back on our game.”
Cross’ serving also enabled William Blount to race out to big leads in all four sets. The Lady Governors seized a 7-0 lead in the first set against Loudon and a 16-0 advantage in the second. They opened the first set against Apolostic Christian with a 13-1 cushion. They only led 7-5 in the second set, but scored 13 unanswered to extinguish any potential threat. Neither Loudon nor Apostolic Christian threatened to rally.
“I think we have a pretty good season ahead of us,” Coffey said. “We just have to keep working as a team like we did tonight.”
