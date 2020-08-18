The William Blount volleyball team cruised to a road victory over Sequoyah in straight sets, 25-7, 25-10, 25-1, on Tuesday.
Senior Abby Cross facilitated a lot of the the Lady Governors attack, logging team-best 23 assists to go along with five aces and six digs. Junior Gracie Love led William Blount with seven kills while senior Madison Coffey added six.
William Blount will face Webb School of Knoxville on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday.
