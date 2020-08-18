The William Blount volleyball team cruised to a road victory over Sequoyah in straight sets, 25-7, 25-10, 25-1, on Tuesday.

Senior Abby Cross logged a team-high 23 assists, five aces and six digs for the Lady Governors (2-1). Junior Gracie Love led William Blount with seven kills and senior Madison Coffey added six.

The Lady Governors will face Webb School of Knoxville on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday.